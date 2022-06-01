High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals
#5 Camarillo at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#6 Mission Viejo at #2 Oaks Christian, Friday. 11 a.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinals
#4 Bonita vs. #1 Torrance at El Camino College, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Chula Vista Mater Dei 2, Tesoro 0 (Wednesday)
DIVISION III
Semifinals
#4 St. Anthony at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Temple City 7, Temescal Canyon 1 (Wednesday)
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Porterville Monache 11, Elsinore 3 (Wednesday)
#3 Hillcrest at #2 Orange Cove, Thursday, 4 p.m.
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#4 Nipomo vs. #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Cook La Novia Park (San Juan Capistrano)
#6 Garfield at #2 Caruthers
Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.
Division I: tbd
Division II: #7 Chula Vista Mater Dei at Torrance/Bonita winner
Division III: #2 Temple City vs. Granite Hills/St. Anthony winner
Division IV: Orange Cove/Hillcrest winner at #1 Porterville Monache
Division V: tbd
