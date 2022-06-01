Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals

#5 Camarillo at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#6 Mission Viejo at #2 Oaks Christian, Friday. 11 a.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals

#4 Bonita vs. #1 Torrance at El Camino College, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Chula Vista Mater Dei 2, Tesoro 0 (Wednesday)

DIVISION III

Semifinals

#4 St. Anthony at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Temple City 7, Temescal Canyon 1 (Wednesday)

DIVISION IV

Semifinals

Porterville Monache 11, Elsinore 3 (Wednesday)

#3 Hillcrest at #2 Orange Cove, Thursday, 4 p.m.

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#4 Nipomo vs. #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Cook La Novia Park (San Juan Capistrano)

#6 Garfield at #2 Caruthers

Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

Division I: tbd

Division II: #7 Chula Vista Mater Dei at Torrance/Bonita winner

Division III: #2 Temple City vs. Granite Hills/St. Anthony winner

Division IV: Orange Cove/Hillcrest winner at #1 Porterville Monache

Division V: tbd

