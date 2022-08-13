El Camino Real closes field because of defective all-weather turf

Amid growing complaints that parts of its all-weather turf field was melting and ending up stuck on shoes, El Camino Real High School has shut down the field to all contact sports use and will replace it with a new field, according to Brad Wright, the school’s board chairman.

All home games for football and soccer will become road games or switched to a different facility until the field is replaced by the Los Angeles Unified School District. This is the second time El Camino Real had trouble with melting turf materials after it was replaced in 2010.

This is the latest defective all-weather turf field paid for by LAUSD. Fremont also has its field shut down this season. Crenshaw had similar issues with its field last year.