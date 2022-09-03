Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, September 3rd
SOUTHERN SECTION
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Webb 30, San Jacinto Valley Academy 16
NONLEAGUE
Big Bear 55, Eastside 27
El Modena 43, Sunny Hills 3
Ontario Christian 42, Salesian 9
Santa Rosa Academy 42, Temecula Prep 7
St. Monica 44, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 12
INTERSECTIONAL
Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 33, Los Alamitos 28
El Cajon Christian 29, St. Margaret’s 7
Oaks Christian 34, Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit 28
Sylmar 34, Viewpoint 0
8 MAN
INTERSECTIONAL
Cuyama Valley 36, Lebec Frazier Mountain 8
