High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday, September 3rd

SOUTHERN SECTION

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Webb 30, San Jacinto Valley Academy 16

NONLEAGUE

Big Bear 55, Eastside 27

El Modena 43, Sunny Hills 3

Ontario Christian 42, Salesian 9

Santa Rosa Academy 42, Temecula Prep 7

St. Monica 44, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 12

INTERSECTIONAL

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 33, Los Alamitos 28

El Cajon Christian 29, St. Margaret’s 7

Oaks Christian 34, Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit 28

Sylmar 34, Viewpoint 0

8 MAN

INTERSECTIONAL

Cuyama Valley 36, Lebec Frazier Mountain 8

