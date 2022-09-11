Prep football: Week 4 schedule

CSDR at Indianapolis (Ind.) Indiana School for the Deaf, 4 p.m. PT

Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 6 p.m.

Lawndale vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Aliso Niguel, 3 p.m.

Mary Star vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Montgomery at Bosco Tech, 11 a.m.

Sage Hill vs. North Valley Military Institute at Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m.

Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 5 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian vs. New Designs University Park at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 3 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Noli Indian at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 6:30 p.m.

New Designs Watts vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Mililani (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Fairfax vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Bishop vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Nogales at La Puente, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Pasadena Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Village Christian at Glendale College (Glendale), 7 p.m.

Los Amigos vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Crean Lutheran at Irvine, 7 p.m.

La Mirada vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Fontana vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

El Rancho vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Burbank vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Saddleback vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Cabrillo vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Temecula Prep vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. Canyon Country Canyon at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Castaic vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.

San Pedro vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Jewish Academy vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Desert Christian vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Elsinore vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Damien vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Cypress vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

California vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, September 12th (games postponed from Week 3 due to fire/heat issues)

