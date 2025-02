High school soccer: Southern Section girls playoff scores and pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#5 Corona Santiago 1, #8 Harvard-Westlake 0

#3 Santa Margarita 3, #2 Oaks Christian 0

DIVISION 1

Westlake 3, #9 Edison 0

#12 Troy 0, #4 Los Alamitos 0 (Troy wins 3-0 on penalty kicks)

Mater Dei 3, #14 Anaheim Canyon 2

#2 Orange Lutheran 1, #10 Hart 0

DIVISION 2

#8 Mira Costa 3, Castaic 0

#4 Warren 2, El Rancho 0

Alta Loma 2, #14 Claremont 0

#7 Thousand Oaks 3, #2 Ayala 2

DIVISION 3

#16 Santa Ana Foothill 2, Crean Lutheran 1

Portola 1, #12 Trabuco Hills 0

#3 Buena 3, #6 Valley View 1

#2 Long Beach Poly 1, Culver City 0

DIVISION 4

#9 Coachella Valley 2, #16 Chadwick 2 (CV wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

#5 Sage Hill 1, #4 Costa Mesa 1 (Sage Hill wins on penalty kicks)

Redlands East Valley 1, Bishop Montgomery 1 (REV wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

#10 La Mirada 1, Beaumont 1 (La Mirada wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION 5

#9 Viewpoint 3, #16 Adelanto 0

#5 Estancia 2, Tahquitz 1

#14 Patriot 1, #6 Citrus Valley 1 (Patriot wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

#10 Heritage 1, #15 Jurupa Valley 0

DIVISION 6

#1 Whittier Christian 1, #9 Channel Islands 0

#13 Segerstrom at #5 Long Beach Cabrillo

#6 Godinez 3, #14 Barstow 1

#15 Thacher 1, San Gorgonio 0

DIVISION 7

Rim of the World 2, Desert Hot Springs 2 (ROTW wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

Pasadena Marshall 2, #13 Riverside Prep 0

#3 Grace 4, #11 Fontana 1

Vista del Lago 2, #7 Highland 1

DIVISION 8

#1 South El Monte 3, #8 Loara 0

#13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 4, #5 Vistamar 1

#3 AB Miller 6, #6 Pomona Catholic 3

#10 Temecula Prep 2, #2 Cathedral City 1

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #5 Corona Santiago

#3 Santa Margarita at #2 Oaks Christian

DIVISION 1

#12 Troy at Westlake

#2 Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

#8 Mira Costa at #4 Warren

#7 Thousand Oaks at Alta Loma

DIVISION 3

#16 Santa Ana Foothill at Portola

#3 Buena at #2 Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 4

#9 Coachella Valley at #5 Sage Hill

#10 La Mirada at Redlands East Valley

DIVISION 5

#9 Viewpoint at #5 Estancia

#10 Heritage at #14 Patriot

DIVISION 6

#13 Segerstrom at #1 Whittier Christian

#6 Godinez at #15 Thacher

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Marshall at Rim of the World

#3 Grace at Vista del Lago

DIVISION 8

#13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian #1 South El Monte

#3 AB Miller at #10 Temecula Prep

BOYS

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 JSerra at #5 Santa Monica, 5:30 p.m.

#6 Hart at #7 Loyola, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 1

#1 Oak Hills at Bonita, 5 p.m.

#4 Palos Verdes at #12 Sultana, 5 p.m.

#11 El Segundo at #3 Cate, 3 p.m.

Bishop Amat at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Edison vs. Anaheim Canyon, 6 p.m. at El Modena

Harvard-Westlake at Palmdale, 5 p.m.

Valley View at #11 Artesia, 6 p.m.

#7 Calabasas at Jurupa Hills, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

#1 Gahr vs. Torrance, 5 p.m. at Zamperini Stadium

Warren at Beaumont, 5 p.m.

Katella at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

#7 Montclair at #15 Sunny Hills, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 4

#8 Laguna Beach at Long Beach Poly, 5 p.m.

Coachella Valley vs. Santa Ana, 5 p.m. at Santa Ana Bowl

Beckman at Camarillo, 5 p.m.

California at #10 Yucaipa, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 5

#8 Norwalk at #1 Los Amigos, 3:30 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Dominguez, 5 p.m.

#14 Godinez at #11 Northwood, 3:15 p.m.

#7 Desert Mirage vs. Montebello, 5 p.m. at Rio Hondo College

DIVISION 6

#16 Pioneer at Liberty, 6 p.m.

#4 St. Margaret’s at #5 Lawndale, 5 p.m.

#14 Hillcrest at Cypress, 5 p.m.

#2 Animo Leadership at #7 Channel Islands, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 7

#9 Lennox Academy at Pasadena Poly, 3 p.m.

#5 Silverado vs. #13 Cobalt, 5 p.m. at Silverado

#6 Hawthorne MSA at #3 Glenn, 5 p.m.

#7 Temple City vs. #2 Westminster La Quinta, 5 p.m. at Bolsa Grande

DIVISION 8

Milken vs. #9 Lancaster Desert Christian, 2:45 p.m. at LA Galaxy Field 1

#5 Environmental Charter at #4 Chadwick, 3 p.m.

#6 Santa Rosa Academy vs. #3 Magnolia Science, 3 p.m. at Centennial Park Field 1

#7 New Roads vs. St. Monica, 6:30 p.m. at Belmar park

Note: Boys Semifinals Saturday; Boys & Girls Finals Feb. 28 or March 1.