Former Thousand Oaks High linebacker Alex Singleton’s homecoming results in 21 tackles

During the summer, Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton was helping coach at his alma mater, Thousand Oaks High School.

So it was no surprise that players from the 8-0 Lancers decided to come out en force to support Singleton on Monday night when he came to town to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The entire Lancers team, coaching staff and several parents attended the game.

All Singleton did was record an astounding 19 solo tackles in a loss to the Chargers. That ties for the second-most solo tackles in a single NFL game in history. Singleton had 21 combined tackles. The only player to have registered more solo tackles was New York Jets linebacker David Harris, who made 20 tackles against Washington in 2007.

Singleton easily broke the Broncos’ team record. Al Wilson had 15 tackles Dec. 1, 2002, also against the Chargers.

Singleton was a high school teammate of Thousand Oaks coach Evan Yabu, who has led a resurgence of football at the school. The Lancers had lost 25 games in a row when Yabu took over in 2020. His first game was a last-second victory over rival Newbury Park, and this season Thousand Oaks is unbeaten — beating Newbury Park in a double overtime thriller — and clinched its first league championship in 21 years.

Singleton, then with the Philadelphia Eagles, was an assistant coach under Yabu two years ago when the high school season took place during the spring because of the pandemic.