The Times’ football back of the year: Madden Riordan of Sierra Canyon

Going from 145 pounds to 160 pounds after hard work in the weight room last spring and summer paid off in a huge way for junior safety Madden Riordan of Sierra Canyon High.

Faster, stronger and more confident, Riordan was a standout in the secondary against any and all opponents. He had interceptions against four Trinity League opponents — Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and JSerra.

He finished with 11 interceptions even though opponents knew he was lurking nearby and should be considered dangerous with his hands.

For a season that led to him being chosen co-Mission League player of the year, the USC commit has been named The Times’ back of the year in high school football for 2024.

“The spring was really big for me, gaining the confidence I could physically compete,” said Riordan, who’s 5 feet 11 and has already started trying to improve on his lean 160-pound frame. “That’s how you make plays. The plan is to put on more weight.”

He also called the audibles on defense, was entrusted with increased leadership roles and delivered against one top opponent after another, leaving little doubt he can mix it up against the best receivers anywhere.

“Maddie works so hard to be physically and mentally ready for each game,” coach Jon Ellinghouse said. “His progress from last year to this year was off the charts. Excited to see what he can become when he keeps working at this rate. He is one of a kind, and just as good of a kid as he is player.”