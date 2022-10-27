Delon Thompson leads St. Bonaventure to Marmonte League title

Delon Thompson of Ventura St. Bonaventure has been on a season-long mission to prove he belongs with the best running backs in Southern California. Every game and every carry is his opportunity to make a lasting impression. And it’s happening.

In his latest performance on Thursday night in a game that decided the Marmonte League championship, he rushed for 230 yards in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns to help St. Bonaventure (7-3) knock off Westlake Village Oaks Christian 40-28 at Ventura College.

“Me personally, I have nothing to prove,” Thompson said. “People need to open their eyes.”

Thompson already has had a season to remember. He came in with 2,002 yards in nine games. At 5 feet 9 and nearly 200 pounds, he has done well week after week, such as 257 yards against Calabasas, 161 yards against Santa Barbara Bishop Diego, 248 yards against San Diego Lincoln, 369 yards against Oxnard Pacifica and 236 yards against Inglewood.

“Even when the ball isn’t in his hands, he’s blocking his butt off,” coach Joe Goyeneche said.

St. Bonaventure stunned the Lions (7-3) by scoring the game’s first 21 points. Oaks Christian had turnovers on a fumble and interception and its defense failed to contain St. Bonaventure quarterback Anthony Wolter, who broke off scrambles of 14 and 25 yards to set up touchdowns. Twice the Lions left the middle of the field open and Wolter gladly took advantage.

Any momentum the Lions hoped to achieve vanished to start the third quarter. They lost the ball on a fumbled kickoff. That led to a nine-yard touchdown run from St. Bonaventure sophomore Koen Glover, his second of the game. Further, Oaks Christian lost standout defensive end Dylan Hampsten to an injury on the final play of the second quarter. The Lions lost the ball four times on turnovers.

A year ago, Oaks Christian was beaten by St. Bonaventure 34-13. The Lions were supposed to win this time.

“They’re a whole different team,” Goyeneche said before the game. “The biggest thing between last year and this year, they’re older, wiser, bigger.”

Few have played better than Stanford-bound 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman Luke Baklenko of Oaks Christian.

“He’s really an All-American to me,” coach Charlie Collins said. “He’s special.”

But St. Bonaventure’s defense, led by linebacker Jared Barlow and defensive back Drew Cofield, who had an interception in the end zone, was up for the challenge.

And St. Bonaventure was able to add more balance to the offense with Wolter’s running and passing. He had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Manny Rosales. Johnny Thompson ran for two touchdowns for Oaks Christian.

Goyeneche believes college recruiters will take notice of Delon Thompson’s consistency this season.

“I’m hoping in the heat of the season they don’t have as much time and once season is over they look at full games and see how special he is,” he said.

Thompson said he’s “not really going into games thinking of stats.”

“I’m going in thinking of wins,” he said.