High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Westlake baseball continues its late-inning heroics

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
After six consecutive walk-off home victories, Westlake went on the road on Monday and still managed to produce drama in the seventh inning.

Noah Stead hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and the Warriors hung on for a 7-6 victory over Oaks Christian in a battle for first place in the Marmonte League.

Ryan Sheffer homered for Oaks Christian. Mason Charles had three hits for Westlake, which is 15-4 and 9-1. Oaks Christian is 12-7 and 7-3.

Thousand Oaks 6, Newbury Park 3: Omar Heredia had a two-run home run for Thousand Oaks.

Corona Centennial 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 2: Charles Rogers and Jaden Walk-Green each had two hits for Centennial.

Corona 4, Corona Santiago 3: Brady Ebel hit a two-run home run and Mason Sims struck out six in six innings for Corona.

Norco 9, King 0: Zion Martinez had two hits and three RBIs and Landon Hovermale threw five scoreless innings for Norco.

Mater Dei 2, JSerra 1: Giovanni Rudisill had an RBI single in the sixth inning for Mater Dei to break a 1-1 tie. Jackson Campbell threw a complete game, striking out five.

Chatsworth 3, Saugus 2: Four Chatsworth pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Birmingham 7, Liberty 5: In Las Vegas, Isaac Monterrubio, Sebastian Valadez and Nicolas Penaranda each had two hits for Birmingham. Later, Birmingham lost to Palo Verde 9-3.

Calabasas 10, Canyon 3: The Coyotes won the nonleague game.

Damien 3, Upland 0: Rudy O’Dell threw six shutout innings.

Bishop Alemany 6, Paraclete 4: Jonathan Alvarez had two hits and Chase Stevenson had two RBIs for Alemany (9-10).

San Clemente 5, Beckman 0: Mike Erspamer struck out nine with no walks in a complete-game performance.

Viewpoint 3, Van Nuys 0: Izzy Parsky struck out 10 and gave up one hit.

El Camino Real 1, Fresno Hoover 0: Christian Gastelum struck out 12 and surrendered one hit.

Vista Murrieta 12, Great Oak 4: RJ Holmes, Ryland Duson, Brady Luyben and Taytum Reeves each had two hits for Vista Murrieta.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Chaminade 5: Keira Luderer homered for the Knights. Finley Suppan had a two-run home run for Chaminade.

High School Sports
