San Pedro football standout Nick Fernandez commits to Arizona

Nick Fernandez, who helped lead San Pedro’s football team to a 10-0 regular season as a tight end and defensive lineman, announced Wednesday he has committed to Arizona.

He’s a multisport athlete and top student who stands 6 feet 4 and weighs 250 pounds. He’s expected to play defense for the Wildcats.

Last spring, Fernandez had few offers until college recruiters came on campus, watched his film and started hearing his story. He’d only been playing football since he reached San Pedro. He also has played basketball and baseball.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom discuss City Section football and talk to San Pedro defensive end / tight end Nick Fernandez about his strong start to the season. pic.twitter.com/24pDcZpZUp — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) September 9, 2022

By the start of the football season, he had 16 offers.