Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Football coach Troy Thomas and Servite High part ways

Servite's Maxx Silao (8) and coach Troy Thomas hold the Southern Section Division 1 runner-up plaque.
Servite’s Maxx Silao (8) and coach Troy Thomas receive the runner-up plaque after the Southern Section Division 1 title game.
(Kyusung Gong / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Coach Troy Thomas and Anaheim Servite High have parted ways, the school announced Monday in a news release.

Thomas, who guided the Friars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship game last season, was in his second stint at Servite, leading the football team for a total of 13 years as head coach. He recently finished his fifth season since coming over from his alma mater, Encino Crespi.

That means the powerful Trinity League will have two new football coaches next season, with Mater Dei set to begin a search for a replacement to replace for the retiring Bruce Rollinson.

Thomas worked with new Mater Dei president Michael Brennan at Servite.

Crespi also has an opening for its head coaching position.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement