Football coach Troy Thomas and Servite High part ways
Coach Troy Thomas and Anaheim Servite High have parted ways, the school announced Monday in a news release.
Thomas, who guided the Friars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship game last season, was in his second stint at Servite, leading the football team for a total of 13 years as head coach. He recently finished his fifth season since coming over from his alma mater, Encino Crespi.
That means the powerful Trinity League will have two new football coaches next season, with Mater Dei set to begin a search for a replacement to replace for the retiring Bruce Rollinson.
Thomas worked with new Mater Dei president Michael Brennan at Servite.
Crespi also has an opening for its head coaching position.
