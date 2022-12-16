Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake improves to 12-0 in boys’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo knew he’d have a good basketball team this season, so he scheduled appropriately, with several games outside of California. One of them was Friday night in Arkansas, where the Wolverines improved to 12-0 with a 64-52 win over Chicago Whitney Young.

Notre Dame-bound Brady Dunlap scored 15 points, Harvard commit Robert Hinton scored 14 points and Nikolas Khamenia added 13 points. Harvard-Westlake has another game Saturday, then returns home before opening play in the Classic at Damien on Dec. 27 against City Section favorite Narbonne.

Crenshaw 74, Venice 53: The unbeaten Cougars (9-0) are thrusting themselves into City Section Open Division status. King Peterson scored 20 points and AJ Robinson 19.

Grant 86, Sun Valley Poly 45: The Lancers improved to 4-0. Dilyn Martin and Jayleen Jones each scored 17 points.

St. Francis 48, La Canada 44: In a sold-out gym, the Golden Knights prevailed in this rivalry game between two schools separated by a parking lot. Jackson Mosley scored 15 points.

Fairfax 82, Hamilton 65: The Lions are 2-0 in the Western League. Isaiah Burton led the way with 22 points.

Lynwood 93, Blair 90: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 34 points and Jahaz Wright added 31 points for Lynwood.

Northridge Academy, 73, Vaughn 54: Dylan Goosen scored 27 points for Northridge (13-0).

Sotomayor 55, Franklin 54: Matthew Hernandez made a game-winning layup in overtime for Sotomayor, which rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.

San Pedro 108, Banning 40: Anthony Hrboka scored 22 points in the Pirates’ Marine League opener.

Rolling Hills Prep 73, Vistamar 12: JV Brown led Rolling Hills with 14 points.

Damien 72, Corona del Mar 49: Eli Garner had 21 points and Xavier Clinton 20 points for Damien, which advances to Saturday’s championship game of the California High tournament.

St. Bonaventure 59, Thatcher 34: Sam Seiden scored 16 points for the Seraphs (7-3, 1-0).

Girls’ basketball

Peninsula 64, Mira Costa 59: Jadyn Lee scored 22 points and Tegan Park 21 points in a Bay League game.

Birmingham 60, Louisville 50: DeeDee Berry finished with 20 points for Birmingham.

Boys’ soccer

Harvard-Westlake 4, Bishop Alemany 0: Theo Ottosson scored two goals for the Wolverines.

Birmingham 3, Rancho Mirage 0: The Patriots (2-0) received two goals from Simao Gama.

Girls’ soccer

San Pedro 6, Carson 0: Mariyah Bumgarner contributed three goals for San Pedro, which is 8-0.