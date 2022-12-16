Advertisement
Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake improves to 12-0 in boys’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo talks to his team during timeout.
Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo has his team off to a 12-0 start.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo knew he’d have a good basketball team this season, so he scheduled appropriately, with several games outside of California. One of them was Friday night in Arkansas, where the Wolverines improved to 12-0 with a 64-52 win over Chicago Whitney Young.

Notre Dame-bound Brady Dunlap scored 15 points, Harvard commit Robert Hinton scored 14 points and Nikolas Khamenia added 13 points. Harvard-Westlake has another game Saturday, then returns home before opening play in the Classic at Damien on Dec. 27 against City Section favorite Narbonne.

Crenshaw 74, Venice 53: The unbeaten Cougars (9-0) are thrusting themselves into City Section Open Division status. King Peterson scored 20 points and AJ Robinson 19.

Grant 86, Sun Valley Poly 45: The Lancers improved to 4-0. Dilyn Martin and Jayleen Jones each scored 17 points.

St. Francis 48, La Canada 44: In a sold-out gym, the Golden Knights prevailed in this rivalry game between two schools separated by a parking lot. Jackson Mosley scored 15 points.

Fairfax 82, Hamilton 65: The Lions are 2-0 in the Western League. Isaiah Burton led the way with 22 points.

Lynwood 93, Blair 90: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 34 points and Jahaz Wright added 31 points for Lynwood.

Northridge Academy, 73, Vaughn 54: Dylan Goosen scored 27 points for Northridge (13-0).

Sotomayor 55, Franklin 54: Matthew Hernandez made a game-winning layup in overtime for Sotomayor, which rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.

San Pedro 108, Banning 40: Anthony Hrboka scored 22 points in the Pirates’ Marine League opener.

Rolling Hills Prep 73, Vistamar 12: JV Brown led Rolling Hills with 14 points.

Damien 72, Corona del Mar 49: Eli Garner had 21 points and Xavier Clinton 20 points for Damien, which advances to Saturday’s championship game of the California High tournament.

St. Bonaventure 59, Thatcher 34: Sam Seiden scored 16 points for the Seraphs (7-3, 1-0).

Girls’ basketball

Peninsula 64, Mira Costa 59: Jadyn Lee scored 22 points and Tegan Park 21 points in a Bay League game.

Birmingham 60, Louisville 50: DeeDee Berry finished with 20 points for Birmingham.

Boys’ soccer

Harvard-Westlake 4, Bishop Alemany 0: Theo Ottosson scored two goals for the Wolverines.

Birmingham 3, Rancho Mirage 0: The Patriots (2-0) received two goals from Simao Gama.

Girls’ soccer

San Pedro 6, Carson 0: Mariyah Bumgarner contributed three goals for San Pedro, which is 8-0.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

