High school basketball: Friday scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Acaciawood 58, Avalon 53
Agoura 55, Westlake 47
Aliso Niguel 66, Mission Viejo 56
Animo Brown 55, Alliance Tajima 48
Arlington 68, Patriot 37
Bishop Amat 71, Cathedral 59
CAMS 59, Vistamar 52
Capistrano Valley 54, San Clemente 42
Central City Value 49, Aspire Ollin 35
Chaffey 63, Baldwin Park 35
Crean Lutheran 83, La Palma Kennedy 28
Crenshaw 66, Dorsey 45
Downtown Magnets 86, Animo Bunche 26
El Dorado 48, Esperanza 41
Etiwanda 57, Damien 53
Garfield 66, South Gate 59
Granada Hills Kennedy 60, Sylmar 49
Grant 78, North Hollywood 42
Hacienda Heights Wilson 74, Los Altos 61
Hawkins 98, Port of Los Angeles 56
Heritage Christian 50, Anchorage (Alaska) East 35
Indian Springs 78, San Bernardino 71
Jefferson 52, Santee 45
Jurupa Valley 68, Miller 41
Keppel 57, San Gabriel 30
Lakeview 57, Valley Oaks CES 46
Legacy 57, Los Angeles Roosevelt 44
Littlerock 56, Palmdale 55
Locke 55, Harbor Teacher 52
Los Alamitos 52, Laguna Beach 42
Los Angeles Marshall 51, Sotomayor 32
Manual Arts 64, Rivera 44
Montclair 54, Ontario 45
Mountain View 65, El Monte 20
Murrieta Mesa 50, Vista Murrieta 49
New Designs University Park 51, Gertz-Ressler 45
Nordhoff 62, Malibu 50
Northridge 65, East Valley 40
Oxnard 76, Oxnard Pacifica 27
Pacific 52, Rubidoux 51
Palm Desert 57, Xavier Prep 50
Portola 78, Irvine 57
Quartz Hill 61, Eastside 55
Ramona 55, La Sierra 35
Rancho Cucamonga 77, Upland 55
Rialto 89, Kaiser 78
Santa Maria Valley Christian 101, Maricopa 23
Sherman Oaks CES 71, Fulton 12
Silver Valley 81, Lucerne Valley 45
Simi Valley 61, Moorpark 43
St. Monica 62, St. Genevieve 43
Triumph 47, North Valley Military 41
United Christian 84, Entrepreneur 54
Vaughn 70, Valley Arts/Scicences 60
Venice 51, Los Angeles CES 41
Warren 70, Gahr 66
Waverly 55, International School of Los Angeles 53
Westminster La Quinta 59, Loara 52
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Angelou 49, Los Angeles 14
Annenberg 27, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 17
Apple Valley 55, Academy for Academic Excellence 32
Arcadia 56, Burbank 49
Beaumont 79, Twentynine Palms 46
Bonita 64, Alta Loma 33
Brea Olinda 78, Foothill 45
Canyon Country Canyon 61, Golden Valley 34
Central City Value 46, Aspire Ollin 23
Chaffey 41, Baldwin Park 19
Chino 66, Don Lugo 36
Claremont 41, Glendora 40
Crenshaw 105, Dorsey 13
Downtown Magnets 33, Animo Bunche 31
Esperanza 54, El Dorado 48
Fontana 55, Jurupa Hills 27
Foshay 37, Math/Science 18
Gahr 54, Norwalk 34
Garfield 47, South Gate 37
Granada Hills 63, Cleveland 43
Great Oak 53, Temecula Valley 22
Harbor Teacher 55, Hawkins 12
Holy Martyrs 43, Milken 26
La Mirada 61, Bellflower 20
Larchmont 46, University Pathways Medical Magnet 21
Legacy 39, Los Angeles Roosevelt 35
Long Beach Jordan 103, Compton 10
Los Angeles CES 62, Venice 14
Los Angeles Hamilton 49, Palisades 39
Los Osos 61, Chino Hills 50
Lucerne Valley 47, Silver Valley 13
Mira Costa 69, Culver City 54
Montclair 36, Ontario 14
Narbonne 55, Rancho Dominguez 12
New West 34, Middle College 18
Oak Park 60, Royal 17
Panorama 36, Canoga Park 24
Pasadena Marshall 47, Arroyo 22
Pioneer 57, Oxford Academy 12
Portola 81, Irvine 30
Ramona 61, La Sierra 20
Rancho Cucamonga 37, Upland 28
Rio Hondo Prep 55, Mayfield 26
Riverside Prep 32, Hesperia Christian 20
Rosemead 27, South El Monte 12
San Bernardino 54, Indian Springs 15
San Gorgonio 47, Rim of the World 15
San Pedro 62, Carson 38
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 59, Ramona Convent 31
South Pasadena 72, Monrovia 23
St. Monica 37, St. Joseph 18
Taft 60, Birmingham 53
Triumph 40, North Valey Military 17
Valencia 39, West Ranch 16
Van Nuys 45, Reseda 10
Villa Park 55, El Modena 28
Vista Murrieta 75, Murrieta Mesa 16
Washington 55, View Park 24
West Torrance 52, South Torrance 44
West Valley 58, Liberty 15
Westchester 54, Fairfax 12
Wilmington Banning 31, Gardena 27
WISH 50, Animo Watts 14
Woodbridge 51, Beckman 39
