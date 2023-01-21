Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Friday scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Acaciawood 58, Avalon 53

Agoura 55, Westlake 47

Aliso Niguel 66, Mission Viejo 56

Animo Brown 55, Alliance Tajima 48

Arlington 68, Patriot 37

Bishop Amat 71, Cathedral 59

CAMS 59, Vistamar 52

Capistrano Valley 54, San Clemente 42

Central City Value 49, Aspire Ollin 35

Chaffey 63, Baldwin Park 35

Crean Lutheran 83, La Palma Kennedy 28

Crenshaw 66, Dorsey 45

Downtown Magnets 86, Animo Bunche 26

El Dorado 48, Esperanza 41

Etiwanda 57, Damien 53

Garfield 66, South Gate 59

Granada Hills Kennedy 60, Sylmar 49

Grant 78, North Hollywood 42

Hacienda Heights Wilson 74, Los Altos 61

Hawkins 98, Port of Los Angeles 56

Heritage Christian 50, Anchorage (Alaska) East 35

Indian Springs 78, San Bernardino 71

Jefferson 52, Santee 45

Jurupa Valley 68, Miller 41

Keppel 57, San Gabriel 30

Lakeview 57, Valley Oaks CES 46

Legacy 57, Los Angeles Roosevelt 44

Littlerock 56, Palmdale 55

Locke 55, Harbor Teacher 52

Los Alamitos 52, Laguna Beach 42

Los Angeles Marshall 51, Sotomayor 32

Manual Arts 64, Rivera 44

Montclair 54, Ontario 45

Mountain View 65, El Monte 20

Murrieta Mesa 50, Vista Murrieta 49

New Designs University Park 51, Gertz-Ressler 45

Nordhoff 62, Malibu 50

Northridge 65, East Valley 40

Oxnard 76, Oxnard Pacifica 27

Pacific 52, Rubidoux 51

Palm Desert 57, Xavier Prep 50

Portola 78, Irvine 57

Quartz Hill 61, Eastside 55

Ramona 55, La Sierra 35

Rancho Cucamonga 77, Upland 55

Rialto 89, Kaiser 78

Santa Maria Valley Christian 101, Maricopa 23

Sherman Oaks CES 71, Fulton 12

Silver Valley 81, Lucerne Valley 45

Simi Valley 61, Moorpark 43

St. Monica 62, St. Genevieve 43

Triumph 47, North Valley Military 41

United Christian 84, Entrepreneur 54

Vaughn 70, Valley Arts/Scicences 60

Venice 51, Los Angeles CES 41

Warren 70, Gahr 66

Waverly 55, International School of Los Angeles 53

Westminster La Quinta 59, Loara 52

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Angelou 49, Los Angeles 14

Annenberg 27, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 17

Apple Valley 55, Academy for Academic Excellence 32

Arcadia 56, Burbank 49

Beaumont 79, Twentynine Palms 46

Bonita 64, Alta Loma 33

Brea Olinda 78, Foothill 45

Canyon Country Canyon 61, Golden Valley 34

Central City Value 46, Aspire Ollin 23

Chaffey 41, Baldwin Park 19

Chino 66, Don Lugo 36

Claremont 41, Glendora 40

Crenshaw 105, Dorsey 13

Downtown Magnets 33, Animo Bunche 31

Esperanza 54, El Dorado 48

Fontana 55, Jurupa Hills 27

Foshay 37, Math/Science 18

Gahr 54, Norwalk 34

Garfield 47, South Gate 37

Granada Hills 63, Cleveland 43

Great Oak 53, Temecula Valley 22

Harbor Teacher 55, Hawkins 12

Holy Martyrs 43, Milken 26

La Mirada 61, Bellflower 20

Larchmont 46, University Pathways Medical Magnet 21

Legacy 39, Los Angeles Roosevelt 35

Long Beach Jordan 103, Compton 10

Los Angeles CES 62, Venice 14

Los Angeles Hamilton 49, Palisades 39

Los Osos 61, Chino Hills 50

Lucerne Valley 47, Silver Valley 13

Mira Costa 69, Culver City 54

Montclair 36, Ontario 14

Narbonne 55, Rancho Dominguez 12

New West 34, Middle College 18

Oak Park 60, Royal 17

Panorama 36, Canoga Park 24

Pasadena Marshall 47, Arroyo 22

Pioneer 57, Oxford Academy 12

Portola 81, Irvine 30

Ramona 61, La Sierra 20

Rancho Cucamonga 37, Upland 28

Rio Hondo Prep 55, Mayfield 26

Riverside Prep 32, Hesperia Christian 20

Rosemead 27, South El Monte 12

San Bernardino 54, Indian Springs 15

San Gorgonio 47, Rim of the World 15

San Pedro 62, Carson 38

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 59, Ramona Convent 31

South Pasadena 72, Monrovia 23

St. Monica 37, St. Joseph 18

Taft 60, Birmingham 53

Triumph 40, North Valey Military 17

Valencia 39, West Ranch 16

Van Nuys 45, Reseda 10

Villa Park 55, El Modena 28

Vista Murrieta 75, Murrieta Mesa 16

Washington 55, View Park 24

West Torrance 52, South Torrance 44

West Valley 58, Liberty 15

Westchester 54, Fairfax 12

Wilmington Banning 31, Gardena 27

WISH 50, Animo Watts 14

Woodbridge 51, Beckman 39

