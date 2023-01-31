St. Francis, Sierra Canyon advance to Mission League tournament semifinals

The Mission League basketball tournament has reached the semifinal stage, and the matchups of the top four seeds should create plenty of excitement Wednesday when No. 1 Harvard-Westlake hosts No. 4 St. Francis and No. 2 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosts No. 3 Sierra Canyon.

St. Francis and Sierra Canyon took care of business Tuesday. St. Francis defeated Loyola 58-51 after falling behind 13-2 to start the game. Jackson Mosley scored 16 points and Luke McGrath made five threes to score 15 points. Loyola received 22 points from Jonas de Krassel.

Sierra Canyon defeated Chaminade 93-51 behind Ashton Hardaway, who made 10 threes and finished with 42 points.

Corona Centennial 77, Eastvale Roosevelt 71: The Huskies (24-3, 9-0) withstood a rally to stay unbeaten in the Big VIII League and keep alive their bid to be the top seed in the Open Division playoffs. Nate Simon scored 20 points for Roosevelt. Jared McCain scored 41 points for Centennial.

St. John Bosco 81, Orange Lutheran 66: The Braves clinched the Trinity League championship behind sophomore Elzie Harrington, who had 26 points.

Mater Dei 70, Santa Margarita 56: Zack Davidson contributed 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (21-6).

JSerra 72, Servite 50: Sebastian Rancik finished with 28 points for JSerra.

Oak Park 48, Camarillo 44: Seshsha Nuta Henderson had 17 points for Oak Park (17-9, 7-0).

Oaks Christian 65, Calabasas 50: Stevie Amar had 19 points for Oaks Christian (19-8).

Mira Costa 59, Santa Monica 36: The Mustangs (25-1, 9-0) won the Bay League title. Trey Pearce had 14 points.

Agoura 48, Thousand Oaks 45: The Chargers (18-9, 8-1) won the Marmonte League championship. Nasir Meyer led the way with 19 points.

Lynwood 94, Gahr 84: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 60 points for Lynwood.

Colony 60, Alta Loma 38: Denzel Hines had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.

Westlake 77, Newbury Park 52: Austin Maziasz had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Westlake.

Wrestling

Birmingham’s boys’ and girls’ teams each won City Section Dual Meet wrestling championships. The boys defeated Banning and the girls defeated Eagle Rock.