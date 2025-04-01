Prep sports roundup: Josh Stonehouse blasts two home runs during Crespi win

Josh Stonehouse of Crespi hit two home runs during a 12-2 win over Sierra Canyon.

The wind was blowing hard and the temperature was chilly on Tuesday in Encino, perfect conditions for punting. Josh Stonehouse, whose father was a punter, brother is a punter and cousin is a punter, is apparently the lone wolf of the family. He chose baseball over punting, so he used the wind blowing out at Hartunian Field to help hit a two-run home run and three-run home run, both to right field, during Crespi’s 12-2 win over Sierra Canyon.

“It’s very rare to have the wind blowing out,” he said with a smile. He finished with six RBIs.

Crespi improved to 13-0 and 8-0 in the Mission League. Pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer (5-0) struck out nine and walked one in six innings. His scoreless innings streak was ended at 33 2/3 innings when Andrew Nelson hit a two-run double in the fifth inning. Both runs were unearned, so Eisenhauer’s season ERA is still 0.00 in 36 innings. Crespi committed four errors, an unusual development considering how well the team has played.

Nate Lopez went four for four and Diego Velazquez had a three-run double.

Stonehouse, who gave up punting his sophomore year, was asked how far he could have sent a punt on Tuesday in the wind. “Pretty far,” he said.

Bishop Alemany 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: The Warriors won their fourth straight Mission League game. Brody Thompson, making his season debut after sitting out because of his transfer from Notre Dame, singled in the sixth inning and Chase Stevenson followed with a two-run home run.

Harvard-Westlake 9, St. Francis 1: Ivan Rootman had three hits and Jake Kim homered to lead the Wolverines.

Loyola 7, Chaminade 2: Robert Rapp went three for three and Luca Marucci hit a home run for the Cubs.

Santa Margarita 6, Mater Dei 2: Brody Schumaker delivered two hits and two RBIs in the Trinity League opener for Santa Margarita.

St. John Bosco 2, Orange Lutheran 1: James Clark went four for four and delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for St. John Bosco.

Servite 2, JSerra 1: A two-run home run by Miles Scott in the sixth inning lifted the Friars to victory. Josh Hollis struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for JSerra. Shane Wendler got the win in relief for Servite.

Huntington Beach 4, Corona del Mar 2: The Oilers (10-1) got two RBIs from Trevor Goldenetz in the victory. Otto Espinoza struck out five in three innings.

Fountain Valley 6, Edison 3: Isaac Lomeli went four for four to lead Fountain Valley.

Newport Harbor 6, Los Alamitos 4: Adam Martin had three hits and two RBIs for Newport Harbor.

Oaks Christian 10, Thousand Oaks 0: Ryan Sheffer had three hits and Ty Stanley struck out eight in six innings to help lead Oaks Christian in a Marmonte League game.

Westlake 9, Calabasas 6: Blake Miller hit two home runs to help Westlake rally from a 5-0 deficit to improve to 4-0 in the Marmonte League.

Royal 3, San Marino 0: Isaiah Tillman struck out 12 in six innings for Royal, which gave coach Dan Maye his 598th career victory.

Birmingham 6, Cleveland 3: Carlos Esparza contributed four hits and Zion Wedell had three hits and three RBIs to keep Birmingham unbeaten in the West Valley League.

El Camino Real 4, Granada Hills 1: Ethan Mayo threw a complete game for El Camino Real.

La Mirada 4, Downey 3: A two-run fifth inning keyed La Mirada’s victory. Kevin Jeon had a home run and Jason Rodriguez had two hits and two RBIs.

Corona 22, King 0: Anthony Murphy, Ethin Bingaman, Seth Hernandez and Trey Ebel hit home runs to lead a 17-hit attack as the Panthers (13-0) recorded their 11th shutout in 13 games. Brady Ebel had four hits and brother Trey Ebel had three hits and four RBIs.

Bishop Gorman 8, El Dorado 0: Bishop Gorman advanced to the semifinals of the National Classic.

Cypress 14, La Habra 0: Noah Johnson finished with two hits and four RBIs for Cypress, which also received five shutout innings from Wyatt Rosales.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 4, Santa Margarita 0: Freshman Rylee Silva threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Sierra Nichols had three hits in the Trinity League win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Louisville 3: Freshman Molly Coppola hit a grand slam to lead a 20-hit attack.