Etiwanda’s Ebel brothers combine for eight hits in nine at-bats in 11-3 baseball victory

Etiwanda High’s baseball team has two Ebel brothers and that means trouble for opposing teams.

The sons of Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel are elite hitters. On Tuesday, freshman Trey Ebel went four for four with four RBIs and sophomore Brady Ebel was four for five with three RBIs and also struck out four in five innings to lift Etiwanda (2-0) to an 11-3 win over Foothill.

The brothers were a combined eight for nine.

“It’s pretty amazing,” coach Don Furnald said.

The Eagles came back from a 3-1 deficit with a four-run sixth and a five-run seventh in Orange County.

Advertisement

Harvard-Westlake 3, Servite 2: The Wolverines (1-1) pushed across a run in the seventh on an RBI single from James Tronstein. Owen Carlson had two hits.

St. John Bosco 4, Corona del Mar 0: Dylan Proost struck out 10, walked one and threw a three-hit shutout. Freshman Moises Razo had two hits and three RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 13, Tustin 1: Trevor Kazahaya and Bobby Gray each hit home runs and finished with three RBIs apiece for Trabuco Hills.

Oaks Christian 5, Valencia 0: Joseph Steventon struck out seven and gave up three hits for the 2-0 Lions. Elijah Clayton had two hits and two RBIs.

Maranatha 13, Sun Valley Poly 2: Freshman Eric Zdunek had a home run, triple and four RBIs for Maranatha (2-0). Dylan Zdunek added two hits.

Beckman 11, Flintridge Prep 0: Marcus Zeigler had three hits and five RBIs to lead Beckman (2-0).

St. Francis 1, Glendale 0: Lucas Dixon threw the shutout for St. Francis, striking out four. He also had two hits. It was the first win for new coach Shaun Kort.

Newbury Park 9, Moorpark 2: James Guyette threw five shutout innings, striking out six and walking two. Evan Needham had three hits.

El Camino Real 4, Santa Paula 2: Tyler Sileo threw a complete game with seven strikeouts for El Camino Real. Troy Shaw had three RBIs.

Crespi 10, Santa Barbara 1: Diego Velasquez had a triple, double and finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Celts (2-0). Jack Galanida struck out eight in four innings.

Granada Hills 3, Agoura 1: Jack Donohoe had two RBIs for Granada Hills (1-1).

Ayala 3, El Dorado 1: Matthew Yarc threw five shutout innings for Ayala.

Sierra Canyon 9, Camarillo 5: Ethan Munoz went three for three and Kehden Hettiger added two hits for the Trailblazers (2-0).

Royal 10, Northwood 0: Noah Onoye threw six shutout innings.

Buena 7, Cleveland 2: The Cavaliers (1-1) dropped their first game.

West Ranch 12, Simi Valley 2: Ty DePerno had three hits for West Ranch.

Hart 3, Westlake 2: Mike Rogozik threw a complete game and Matt Perez and Brayden Jefferis had two hits each.

Chatsworth 6, Paraclete 1: Diego Palacios struck out six in 4 2/3 innings. Micah Klotz led the Chancellors with two hits.

Quartz Hill 21, Saugus 2: Coach Aaron Kavanagh won his 400th career game. Dominick Lee gave up one hit.

Softball

California 9, Esperanza 4: Sophomore Isabella Salas contributed four hits and three RBIs in an upset for California.