High school baseball: Eric Jeon throws no-hitter for La Mirada

For the second time this season, a La Mirada pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. This time it was senior Eric Jeon doing the honor in a 7-0 win over Warren on Thursday. He struck out nine.

Earlier this season, Donald Murray threw a no-hitter.

Crespi 4, Chaminade 3: Charles Greenleaf threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts in relief to lead the Celts in their Mission League opener. Diego Velasquez and Chris Arce each had two hits.

Sierra Canyon 6, Loyola 3: The Trailblazers (6-0) won their first-ever Mission League game. Kehden Hettiger supplied the offense with two hits and three RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Bishop Alemany 0: Justin Lee struck out 10 in six innings while allowing two hits for the Knights (5-0, 2-0). Kai Gonzaga had three RBIs.

Granada Hills 6, Palisades 5: The Highlanders got the walk-off in the seventh. Miles Ortiz had two RBIs.

Softball

Villa Park 4, Sunny Hills 0: Auddrey Lira struck out four and allowed three hits for Villa Park.

Orange Lutheran 8, Citrus Valley 0: Freshman Peyton May struck out 15 for the Lancers.

Boys’ soccer

Birmingham 2, St. Augustine 1: Oscar Vargas scored his 30th goal and Jerry Ramos also scored to help the Patriots advance to the Division I regional final.