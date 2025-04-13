The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 8.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (17-1); Seth Hernandez (6-0) has 0.24 ERA, 58 strikeouts, three walks in 29 1/3 innings; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-2); Big three-game series with Los Alamitos; 3

3. CRESPI (16-1); Nate Lopez has 25 hits and .490 average; 4

4. LA MIRADA (15-4); Three-game series vs. Gahr; 2

5. AQUINAS (14-1); Jonathan Tena leads team with .439 average; 7

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-4); Two-game lead in Trinity League; 8

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-6); Showdown with Crespi in two weeks; 5

8. VILLA PARK (14-5); Two-game series with El Modena; 6

9. SANTA MARGARITA (11-7); Three-game series with Orange Lutheran; 9

10. LOS ALAMITOS (15-4-2); Big week to test pitching staff; 13

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-4); Three-game sweep of JSerra; 14

12. CAJON (16-2); Gavin Garcia is 5-0 and hitting .473; NR

13. EL DORADO (16-5); Crestview League is tough; 18

14. FOOTHILL (15-6); Two-game series with Cypress; 17

15. SERVITE (12-6); Took two of three from Mater Dei; NR

16. VISTA MURRIETA (10-5-1); Three-game series with Great Oak; 12

17. MATER DEI (12-6); Need some Trinity League wins; 10

18. SIERRA CANYON (11-9); Trailblazers fighting for Mission League playoff spot; 19

19. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-5); Lost two of three to Norco; 15

20. ARCADIA (18-2); Now 8-0 in Pacific League; 20

21. MIRA COSTA (16-2); Two-game series with Palos Verdes; 21

22. SUMMIT (16-3); Thirteen-game winning streak; 22

23. CYPRESS (12-9); Strength of schedule is among the best; 24

24. LOS OSOS (12-3); Favorite to win Baseline League; 25

25. AYALA (12-6); 8-0 start in Palomares League; NR