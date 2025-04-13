The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
- Share via
-
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 8.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. CORONA (17-1); Seth Hernandez (6-0) has 0.24 ERA, 58 strikeouts, three walks in 29 1/3 innings; 1
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-2); Big three-game series with Los Alamitos; 3
3. CRESPI (16-1); Nate Lopez has 25 hits and .490 average; 4
4. LA MIRADA (15-4); Three-game series vs. Gahr; 2
5. AQUINAS (14-1); Jonathan Tena leads team with .439 average; 7
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-4); Two-game lead in Trinity League; 8
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-6); Showdown with Crespi in two weeks; 5
8. VILLA PARK (14-5); Two-game series with El Modena; 6
9. SANTA MARGARITA (11-7); Three-game series with Orange Lutheran; 9
10. LOS ALAMITOS (15-4-2); Big week to test pitching staff; 13
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-4); Three-game sweep of JSerra; 14
12. CAJON (16-2); Gavin Garcia is 5-0 and hitting .473; NR
13. EL DORADO (16-5); Crestview League is tough; 18
14. FOOTHILL (15-6); Two-game series with Cypress; 17
15. SERVITE (12-6); Took two of three from Mater Dei; NR
16. VISTA MURRIETA (10-5-1); Three-game series with Great Oak; 12
17. MATER DEI (12-6); Need some Trinity League wins; 10
18. SIERRA CANYON (11-9); Trailblazers fighting for Mission League playoff spot; 19
19. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-5); Lost two of three to Norco; 15
20. ARCADIA (18-2); Now 8-0 in Pacific League; 20
21. MIRA COSTA (16-2); Two-game series with Palos Verdes; 21
22. SUMMIT (16-3); Thirteen-game winning streak; 22
23. CYPRESS (12-9); Strength of schedule is among the best; 24
24. LOS OSOS (12-3); Favorite to win Baseline League; 25
25. AYALA (12-6); 8-0 start in Palomares League; NR
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.