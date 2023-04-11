Boras Classic: Eric Bitonti grand slam leads Aquinas past Cypress in opener

Eric Bitonti of Aquinas High hit a grand slam in his team’s 6-4 opening win over Cypress in the Boras Classic.

A foggy morning turned to sunshine Tuesday in Santa Ana, and the more than two-dozen baseball scouts at Mater Dei High for an opening game of the Boras Classic got to see 6-foot-5 shortstop Eric Bitonti of San Bernardino Aquinas send a slider flying over the right-field fence for a grand slam against Cypress.

“It was 1-and-1 and he hung it,” said Bitonti, a top MLB prospect. “I knew it was gone.”

Aquinas (13-2) defeated Cypress 6-4, ending the Centurions’ 12-game winning streak. Bitonti’s grand slam came in the third inning and gave Aquinas a 6-0 lead. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for his second home run of the season, with so many scouts gathered to continue their season-long evaluation process in anticipation of the amateur draft starting July 7.

In front of scouts, Eric Bitonti hits grand slam. Aquinas 6, Cypress 0. B2. pic.twitter.com/qx0Cx40QQh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 11, 2023

“Obviously, you know they’re there,” Bitonti said. “It’s cool, but I have to play my game.”

Owen Egan strikes out the side. pic.twitter.com/KlMEhdlIHd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 11, 2023

UCLA commit Owen Egan struck out eight, walked one and gave up one run in six innings for Aquinas. Trevor Monteleone had a three-run double in the seventh for Cypress (16-5).

Aquinas coach Mike Carpentier took his team to Cary, N.C., for the National High School Invitational, but the Boras Classic might have more talent among the 16 teams.

“That’s why we’re here, to play the best,” he said.

Cypress coach John Weber said, “This tournament is scary good. It’s the best tournament in the country, and not even close.”

It continues through Friday’s championship game at 6 p.m. at San Juan Capistrano JSerra.

Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita has been best pitcher in Trinity League. pic.twitter.com/rQ0sIZQdER — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 11, 2023

“I am Groot” has become the rallying cry for right fielder Logan de Groot of Santa Margarita. He came through with his bat and arm in a 2-1 victory over Corona.

It’s UCLA commit Blake Balsz vs. UCLA commit Ethan Schiefelbein. 12th strikeout for Ethan. pic.twitter.com/hPuEcgJuZY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 11, 2023

UCLA commit Ethan Schiefelbein of Corona had his 93-mph fastball in fine form, striking out 12 in six innings. The one player he couldn’t strike out was de Groot, another UCLA commit. He had a first-inning RBI single and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth to send Santa Margarita (16-3) into the quarterfinals against Aquinas at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei.

Jared Saldana of Santa Margarita makes diving catch in 2-1 victory over Corona on Tuesday in the Boras Classic. (Nick Koza)

Collin Clarke, who has been the best pitcher in the Trinity League, threw another complete game, striking out eight, walking two and giving up six hits. Luke Lavin had a key double to set up Blake Wilson scoring on the sacrifice fly.

Also it was de Groot’s throw to the cut-off man that led to tagging out a Corona pinch-runner in the sixth at second base to deny a scoring opportunity. “We practice that every day,” de Groot said.

As for “I am Groot,” he said, “I get that a lot. It’s all fun.”

Orange Lutheran 6, Pasadena Maranatha 2: JJ Robles homered and Finnegan Stewart contributed three hits in another opener. The Lancers will play Norco at 3 p.m. Wednesday at JSerra.

Norco 4, Villa Park 0: Ryan Jenkins struck out eight and gave up four hits for Norco. Grant Gray and Jason Arriola each had three hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, San Dimas 1: Justin Lee struck out seven in five innings and Madden Ocko contributed two RBIs to help the No. 1-ranked Knights advance to a 6 p.m. quarterfinal game Wednesday at JSerra. Colin Brown, Dean West, Adam Shlesinger and Greg Pierantoni each had two hits.

Huntington Beach 6, La Mirada 0: Colby Turner homered and Carson Lane allowed two hits in six innings for the No. 2-ranked Oilers.