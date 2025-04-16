Prep sports roundup: Cypress takes over first place in Crestview League

Cypress has had one of the toughest nonleague baseball schedules this season, with games against Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon, JSerra, Loyola, Bishop Amat and Aquinas.

It has helped prepare the Centurions for their weekly battles in the competitive Crestview League. On Wednesday, they took over sole possession of first place with a 5-3 win over Foothill that featured a three-run home run from Paul Dominguez off Foothill ace Gavin Lauridsen in the first inning.

Cypress is 13-9 overall and 5-2 in league play. Foothill is 15-7 and 4-3.

Oaks Christian 12, Westlake 5: Quentin Young hit two home runs, giving him 12 on the season, and brothers Ryan and Carson Sheffer also homered to power Oaks Christian to the Marmonte League win.

Westlake was unable to rally in the bottom of the seventh, ending a streak of six straight home games in which the Warriors won on walk-offs in their final at bat. Sebastien Ajemian was the relief pitcher to stop the Warriors in the seventh.

St. John Bosco 7, Servite 0: The Braves (15-4) continue to thrive in the Trinity League. Gavin Cervantes threw six scoreless innings, Noah Everly hit a grand slam and Jack Champlin had a two-run double.

Huntington Beach 8, Los Alamitos 1: Jake Grindlinger allowed no hits in four shutout innings and Trevor Goldenetz finished with three RBIs.

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Los Osos 1: Jacob Peyton hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning for the Baseline League victory.

Etiwanda 13, Chino Hills 0: Ryan Severns, Jaeden Toki and Derick Kim each had three RBIs. Michael Aleman threw a complete game with five strikeouts.

Damien 3, Upland 2: The Spartans won the Baseline League game with two runs in the sixth inning.

Simi Valley 2, Bishop Alemany 1: Greg Lopez threw a complete game for Simi Valley.

South Hills 7, Los Altos 0: Joseph Moreno threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for South Hills.

La Mirada 6, Gahr 3: After losing to Gahr in nine innings on Tuesday, the Matadores came back to record a win. Noah Rodriguez had two hits and two RBIs.

Vista Murrieta 8, Great Oak 5: RJ Holmes had three hits for Vista Murrieta.

Loyola 6, Cathedral 0: Three Loyola pitchers combined for the shutout.

San Clemente 4, Beckman 3: Jake Starling hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Harvard-Westlake 4: Freshman Jackie Morales hit a grand slam for the Knights.