Justin Santiago comes through with 13 strikeouts in Bonita’s win over Glendora

Bonita’s Justin Santiago struck out 13 and threw a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Glendora on Tuesday.

Smiling and taking orders from his vocal, bearded catcher, Garrett Patterson, who has a 4.5 grade-point average, plays in the band and is headed to UC San Diego, right-hander Justin Santiago just doesn’t lose on the mound for Bonita High.

He improved to 7-0 and lowered his earned-run average to 0.88 by striking out 13, walking two and giving up three hits in a 2-0 win over Glendora in the Palomares League on Tuesday. The toughest challenge came afterward when Santiago had to sprint to the street at Glendora to avoid being left behind on the moving school bus.

Final. Bonita 2, Glendora 0. 13 strikeouts for Justin Santiago. Three-hit shutout. He’s pretty good. pic.twitter.com/3qZIAIaxiC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 19, 2023

He has committed to Long Beach State and is a happy-go-lucky senior who probably enjoyed the game being briefly halted in the fifth inning when a black poodle decided to run onto the field. Bonita is 14-4 overall, 6-1 in the league and tied with Ayala for first place. Patterson finished with two hits. He threw a no-hitter last week, but his leadership behind the plate certainly makes Santiago smile and not want to disappoint him.

Glendora 0, Bonita 0 after three. Fifth strikeout for Justin Santiago. pic.twitter.com/Xko5Lrv18r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 18, 2023

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Loyola 0: Justin Lee struck out 13 and Kai Gonzaga homered for the No. 1-ranked Knights (21-2).

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Justin Lee completes a 13-strikeout, one-hit performance in a 9-0 win over Loyola. pic.twitter.com/d1yW3p2N4W — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 19, 2023

Harvard-Westlake 14, Bishop Alemany 0: Bryce Rainer had a grand slam and five RBIs and Thomas Leib went four for five to lead the Wolverines to their eighth consecutive win.

Crespi 7, St. Francis 1: Chris Arce contributed three hits and four RBIs and Isaiah Magdaleno struck out seven in five hits to leads the Celts.

Sierra Canyon 6, Chaminade 1: Omar Cisneros finished with three hits for Sierra Canyon.

Santa Margarita 7, Mater Dei 6: A four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning culminated in a walk-off, two-run double from Jake Lavin in Santa Margarita’s comeback Trinity League win.

JSerra 4, Servite 2: Dominic Smaldino hit a home run and Jonathan Mendez finished with two hits and two RBIs for JSerra. Matt Champion struck out eight in six innings.

Orange Lutheran 10, St. John Bosco 6: Wes Hanion had two hits and three RBIs for the Lancers.

Ayala 10, Claremont 9: Ethan Nunez delivered an RBI double in the ninth inning for a walk-off victory for Ayala. Jake Lemoine and Aiden Erlandsen each had four hits.

Agoura 4, Newbury Park 3: Ethan Kearney had two hits and three RBIs for Agoura.

Westlake 6, Calabasas 3: Kaden Youmans hit a grand slam in the third inning to lead Westlake.

Yorba Linda 1, Anaheim Canyon 0: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning gave Yorba Linda the victory. Jackson Chastain threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts for Canyon. Three pitchers combined for the shutout for Yorba Linda.

Capistrano Valley 10, Dana Hills 0: Boston Baro had three hits and scored four runs for Capistrano Valley. Owen Geiss threw six scoreless innings.

Corona Centennial 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 3: Matthew Bernath had three hits for Centennial.

Corona Santiago 3, Corona 1: Jesse Kneip threw a complete game to outduel Sam Burgess in a Big VIII League game.

Edison 8, Newport Harbor 6: Brandon Winokur struck out five in two innings of stellar relief pitching for Edison. He also had two hits.

Maranatha 13, Heritage Christian 0: Cider Canon homered for Maranatha.

Santa Monica 2, Mira Costa 0: Jackson Klein struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings for Santa Monica. Sean Bowker got the save.

Trabuco Hills 2, Mission Viejo 1: Mikey Gray picked up the save and also had two hits for Trabuco Hills.

Narbonne 7, San Pedro 4: Anthony Camarena threw two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two for Narbonne.

Valencia 8, Sun Valley Poly 1: Michael Mair struck out four and walked none in six innings for Valencia.

Warren 3, Gahr 1: Angel Cervantes, a sophomore who committed to UCLA earlier in the day, pitched Warren to victory, striking out eight.

Arcadia 2, Burbank 1: The Apaches won in eight innings to stay unbeaten in the Pacific League. Nando Palencia had the game-winning RBI sacrifice fly.

Thousand Oaks 3, Oaks Christian 2: The Lancers won the Marmonte League game.

Bishop Amat 18, Gardena Serra 8: Raymond Perez and Luke Viola each finished with four hits for Bishop Amat.

Softball

Huntington Beach 3, Los Alamitos 2: In a battle between two of the top teams in the state, the No. 2 Oilers knocked off the No. 1 Griffins behind pitcher Zoe Prystrajko, a Stanford commit who struck out 15 . Liah Lummus broke a 2-2 tie with a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Anaheim Canyon 5, Esperanza 0: Jessayln Gallegos threw a seven-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks. Irma Urincho had three hits.

Orange Lutheran 11, JSerra 5: Madelynn Armendariz finished with three hits for the Lancers.

Villa Park 4, El Modena 3: Auddrey Lira had a walk-off double in the seventh for the victory. She struck out seven for Villa Park.

