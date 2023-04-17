Los Alamitos stays No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings
Here is this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in the Southland compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com. The two top teams are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday at Huntington Beach.
(Previous ranking in parentheses / through games of April 15)
1. (1) Los Alamitos, 17-2
2. (4) Huntington Beach, 18-4*
3. (3) Norco, 21-2
4. (2) Oaks Christian, 21-1-1
5. (5) Orange Lutheran, 15-5
6. (6) Murrieta Mesa, 16-3-1
7. (7) Moorpark, 16-0
8. (8) Esperanza, 15-4
9. (10) Riverside Poly, 18-0-1
10. (12) Marina, 17-6*
11. (NR) Cypress, 16-2-1
12. (14) Rio Mesa, 18-1-1
13. (9) Eastvale Roosevelt, 13-6-2
14. (11) Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-7
15. (16) Torrance, 19-4
16. (17) Camarillo, 13-2
17. (18) South Hills, 16-2-1
18. (19) Vista Murrieta, 12-4
19. (20) Valley View, 16-4-1
20. (NR) Westlake, 16-4
*-Forfeit wins, losses not included.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.