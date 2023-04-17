Advertisement
High School Sports

Los Alamitos stays No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here is this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in the Southland compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com. The two top teams are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday at Huntington Beach.

(Previous ranking in parentheses / through games of April 15)

1. (1) Los Alamitos, 17-2

2. (4) Huntington Beach, 18-4*

3. (3) Norco, 21-2

4. (2) Oaks Christian, 21-1-1

5. (5) Orange Lutheran, 15-5

6. (6) Murrieta Mesa, 16-3-1

7. (7) Moorpark, 16-0

8. (8) Esperanza, 15-4

9. (10) Riverside Poly, 18-0-1

10. (12) Marina, 17-6*

11. (NR) Cypress, 16-2-1

12. (14) Rio Mesa, 18-1-1

13. (9) Eastvale Roosevelt, 13-6-2

14. (11) Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-7

15. (16) Torrance, 19-4

16. (17) Camarillo, 13-2

17. (18) South Hills, 16-2-1

18. (19) Vista Murrieta, 12-4

19. (20) Valley View, 16-4-1

20. (NR) Westlake, 16-4

*-Forfeit wins, losses not included.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement