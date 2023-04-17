Los Alamitos stays No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings

Here is this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings in the Southland compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com. The two top teams are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday at Huntington Beach.

(Previous ranking in parentheses / through games of April 15)

1. (1) Los Alamitos, 17-2

2. (4) Huntington Beach, 18-4*

3. (3) Norco, 21-2

4. (2) Oaks Christian, 21-1-1

5. (5) Orange Lutheran, 15-5

6. (6) Murrieta Mesa, 16-3-1

7. (7) Moorpark, 16-0

8. (8) Esperanza, 15-4

9. (10) Riverside Poly, 18-0-1

10. (12) Marina, 17-6*

11. (NR) Cypress, 16-2-1

12. (14) Rio Mesa, 18-1-1

13. (9) Eastvale Roosevelt, 13-6-2

14. (11) Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-7

15. (16) Torrance, 19-4

16. (17) Camarillo, 13-2

17. (18) South Hills, 16-2-1

18. (19) Vista Murrieta, 12-4

19. (20) Valley View, 16-4-1

20. (NR) Westlake, 16-4

*-Forfeit wins, losses not included.