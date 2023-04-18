City Section sets dates and sites for some spring sports championships

Birmingham players celebrate at Dodger Stadium in the 2017 City Section final. Championship games return to Dodger Stadium on May 27.

The City Section continues to finalize sites for its spring sports championships, with several still not confirmed but getting close.

The girls’ beach volleyball team championships will be held Thursday at Sorrento Beach near the Santa Monica Pier.

The cheer championships will be held April 29 at Lake Balboa Birmingham in two sessions on the football field.

The swimming prelimaries and finals will be held May 6 at Valley College.

The volleyball championships will be held May 12 at Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet and May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

The track and field prelims will be May 11 at Birmingham and the finals, soon to be finalized, will be May 18 at El Camino College.

The golf championships will be May 17 at Harding Golf Course.

The softball championships will be May 19 at Birmingham and May 20 at a site to be announced, with Cal State Dominguez Hills in the running.

The baseball championships will be May 26 at Stengel Field in Glendale and May 27 at Dodger Stadium.