Dorsey to play King/Drew at Coliseum in football game on Oct. 27

Poster for 2022's Garfield-Roosevelt game at the Coliseum
The Black-Eyed Peas performed at last year’s Garfield-Roosevelt game at the Coliseum.
(Garfield)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
The Coliseum will once again host a matchup of City Section football teams.

King/Drew will play Dorsey at the Coliseum on Oct. 27 in their final game of the regular season, similar to the Roosevelt-Garfield game played last season that featured a halftime concert by the Black-Eyed Peas. That game produced a crowd of 27,100.

More halftime entertainment is planned for the Dorsey-King/Drew game.

“I’m super excited,” King/Drew coach Joe Torres said. “I’m stoked. It’s something I always dreamed of.”

The game will likely decide the Coliseum League championship. Dorsey won the title last season with King/Drew finishing second.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

