Dorsey to play King/Drew at Coliseum in football game on Oct. 27

The Black-Eyed Peas performed at last year’s Garfield-Roosevelt game at the Coliseum.

The Coliseum will once again host a matchup of City Section football teams.

King/Drew will play Dorsey at the Coliseum on Oct. 27 in their final game of the regular season, similar to the Roosevelt-Garfield game played last season that featured a halftime concert by the Black-Eyed Peas. That game produced a crowd of 27,100.

More halftime entertainment is planned for the Dorsey-King/Drew game.

“I’m super excited,” King/Drew coach Joe Torres said. “I’m stoked. It’s something I always dreamed of.”

The game will likely decide the Coliseum League championship. Dorsey won the title last season with King/Drew finishing second.