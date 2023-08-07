Dorsey to play King/Drew at Coliseum in football game on Oct. 27
The Coliseum will once again host a matchup of City Section football teams.
King/Drew will play Dorsey at the Coliseum on Oct. 27 in their final game of the regular season, similar to the Roosevelt-Garfield game played last season that featured a halftime concert by the Black-Eyed Peas. That game produced a crowd of 27,100.
More halftime entertainment is planned for the Dorsey-King/Drew game.
“I’m super excited,” King/Drew coach Joe Torres said. “I’m stoked. It’s something I always dreamed of.”
The game will likely decide the Coliseum League championship. Dorsey won the title last season with King/Drew finishing second.
