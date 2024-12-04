This week’s top high school football regional bowl games

A look at this week’s top high school football Southern California regional bowl games:

FRIDAY

Newbury Park (14-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College, 8 p.m.

This is a challenging matchup in Division 1-AA for both schools. Lincoln’s speed will cause the Panthers problems. Newbury Park’s passing attack will cause the Hornets problems. Lincoln is led by quarterback Akili Smith and running back Aden Jackson. Newbury Park features quarterback Brady Smigiel and receiver Shane Rosenthal. The pick: Newbury Park.

Narbonne (7-6) at Oxnard Pacifica (10-4), 7 p.m.

City Section Open Division champion Narbonne now has the same dilemma as in preseason — figuring out how to beat a Southern Section team. Yes, quarterback Jaden O’Neal is good, but Pacifica’s athleticism and big-time passing attack will create issues in this Division 2-AA game. The pick: Pacifica.

Portola (8-6) vs. King/Drew (11-3) at Banning, 7:30 p.m.

Jahmir Torres of King/Drew has exploded in the postseason, when he’s scored 15 of his 26 touchdowns. Portola relies on its rushing attack. The pick: King/Drew.