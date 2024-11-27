This week’s top high school football championship games
FRIDAY
Mater Dei (11-0) vs. St. John Bosco (11-1) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
For the seventh time in eight seasons, the Southern Section Division 1 final features these two teams, which have split the previous six. Mater Dei won the Trinity League game 59-14 but there’s recent history of the team that loses the first meeting winning the second. Mater Dei’s defense is as good as it has been in years, from the linemen to the linebackers to the secondary. St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu will be facing a tough challenge, but if he can get the ball to his talented receivers, anything is possible. The pick: Mater Dei.
San Pedro (9-3) vs. Narbonne (6-6) at El Camino College, 6 p.m.
Narbonne players will need no pep talk to be fired up for this City Section Open Division final. San Pedro was one of four Marine League teams that refused to play the Gauchos this season. Narbonne had seven players declared ineligible. The Gauchos still have lots of speed and Oklahoma commit Jaden O’Neal at quarterback. San Pedro has reached peak form behind quarterback Marcus Jeronymo. It still comes down to stopping the Gauchos up front. The pick: Narbonne.
Simi Valley (12-1) vs. Edison (9-4) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m
Running back Julius Gillick of Edison scored six touchdowns last week in the semifinals, then got ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for celebrating and won’t play in this Southern Section Division 3 final. Quarterback Sam Thomson will have to generate more offense without Gillick. Simi Valley seemingly has pulled off the impossible — winning five games against private-school powers. Coach Jim Benkert has quarterback Tagg Harrison and running back Brice Hawkins to score points. The pick: Simi Valley.
La Serna (10-3) at Palos Verdes (8-5), 7 p.m.
Who thought Palos Verdes could make the Southern Section Division 5 final after many players from last year’s Division 2 playoff team graduated? People didn’t realize much better sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski could get running and passing. La Serna has plenty of firepower with a balanced offense. The pick: La Serna.
SATURDAY
Newbury Park (13-0) at Murrieta Valley (11-2), 7 p.m.
This Southern Section Division 2 final should be memorable. Murrieta Valley hasn’t scored fewer than 49 points in its last five games since Bear Bachmeier returned at quarterback to join running back Dorian Hoze and receiver Kurelle Thomas. Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel and receiver Shane Rosenthal have formed a prolific duo for three seasons. It all comes down to whether Murrieta Valley’s offensive line can dominate. The pick: Murrieta Valley.
St. Bonaventure (9-4) vs. Oxnard Pacifica (9-4) at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Can two teams be any closer in ability? The Marmonte League rivals and Southern Section Division 4 finalists met Oct. 11 when St. Bonaventure won 37-35 on a late field goal. Pacifica likes to pass behind quarterback Dominic Duran and receivers Savion Taylor and Isaiah Dillon. St. Bonaventure relies on 2,000-yard running back Koen Glover. The pick: Pacifica.
Palisades (11-2) vs. King/Drew (10-3) at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
This City Section Division I final matches the passing of Palisades against the speed and athleticism of King/Drew. Junior quarterback Jack Thomas has ignited Palisades’ offense, but the versatile Jahmir Torres figures to find a way to make things happen for King/Drew. The pick: King/Drew.
Here are the rest of the championship games this weekend:
CITY SECTION
Saturday’s schedule
at Birmingham High
Division II
South Gate vs. Chatsworth, 2:30 p.m.
Division III
Panorama vs. Van Nuys, 11 a.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday’s schedule
(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Division 7: Warren vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Arcadia
Division 8: St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. Serrano at St. Pius X
Division 11: El Rancho at Portola
Division 12: Palmdale at Carter
Saturday’s schedule
(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Division 6: Murrieta Mesa vs. Glendora at Citrus College
Division 9: Long Beach Wilson at Highland
Division 10: Silverado at St. Anthony
Division 13: Gahr at Pasadena
Division 14: San Gabriel at Pioneer
8-man Division 2: Lancaster Baptist at Avalon, 3 p.m.
