High school football top performers for Week 5

A football player reaches for a ball as an opponent reaches for it and misses.
Thousand Oaks’ Scott Mahannah, left, had two interceptions against Newbury Park, including a pick six, on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 435 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions in win over Thousand Oaks, giving him 29 touchdowns in five games.

—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 364 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in win over Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro.

—Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda: Passed for 288 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cajon.

—Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for a school-record six touchdowns in win over Dos Pueblos.

RUSHING

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Had 289 yards rushing in 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty.

—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Rushed for 252 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Valley.

—Sean Morris, Loyola: Carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and one touchdown in loss to Oaks Christian.

RECEIVING

—Landon Bell, Newbury Park: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in victory against Thousand Oaks.

—Ayden Gutierrez, Damien: Made seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Serna.

DEFENSE

—Jake Javorsky, San Juan Hills: Had three sacks in win over El Modena.

—Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei: Contributed a pick six in road win over Baltimore St. Frances.

—Donovan Reyes, Garfield: Had 12 tackles in win over Huntington Park.

—Scott Mahannah, Thousand Oaks: Made two interceptions, including a pick six, in loss to Newbury Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley: Made three field goals in win over Barstow.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

