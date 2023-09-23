High school football top performers for Week 5
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
PASSING
—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 435 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions in win over Thousand Oaks, giving him 29 touchdowns in five games.
—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 364 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in win over Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro.
—Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda: Passed for 288 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cajon.
—Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for a school-record six touchdowns in win over Dos Pueblos.
RUSHING
—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Had 289 yards rushing in 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty.
—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Rushed for 252 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Valley.
—Sean Morris, Loyola: Carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and one touchdown in loss to Oaks Christian.
RECEIVING
—Landon Bell, Newbury Park: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in victory against Thousand Oaks.
—Ayden Gutierrez, Damien: Made seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Serna.
DEFENSE
—Jake Javorsky, San Juan Hills: Had three sacks in win over El Modena.
—Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei: Contributed a pick six in road win over Baltimore St. Frances.
—Donovan Reyes, Garfield: Had 12 tackles in win over Huntington Park.
—Scott Mahannah, Thousand Oaks: Made two interceptions, including a pick six, in loss to Newbury Park.
SPECIAL TEAMS
—Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley: Made three field goals in win over Barstow.
