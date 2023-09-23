High school football top performers for Week 5

Thousand Oaks’ Scott Mahannah, left, had two interceptions against Newbury Park, including a pick six, on Friday night.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 435 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions in win over Thousand Oaks, giving him 29 touchdowns in five games.

Advertisement

—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 364 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in win over Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro.

—Dermaricus Davis, Etiwanda: Passed for 288 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cajon.

—Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for a school-record six touchdowns in win over Dos Pueblos.

RUSHING

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Had 289 yards rushing in 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty.

—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Rushed for 252 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Valley.

—Sean Morris, Loyola: Carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and one touchdown in loss to Oaks Christian.

Advertisement

RECEIVING

QBs have to have short-term memory. Brady Smigiel comes back from interception for 59-yard TD pass to Landon Bell. Newbury Park 17, TO 7. pic.twitter.com/KrcmPpLJhP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 23, 2023

—Landon Bell, Newbury Park: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in victory against Thousand Oaks.

—Ayden Gutierrez, Damien: Made seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Serna.

DEFENSE

—Jake Javorsky, San Juan Hills: Had three sacks in win over El Modena.

—Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei: Contributed a pick six in road win over Baltimore St. Frances.

—Donovan Reyes, Garfield: Had 12 tackles in win over Huntington Park.

—Scott Mahannah, Thousand Oaks: Made two interceptions, including a pick six, in loss to Newbury Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley: Made three field goals in win over Barstow.