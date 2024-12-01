High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Saturday.
RUSHING
• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Newbury Park.
• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in win over Palisades.
• Eric Myers, South Gate: The sophomore rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Chatsworth.
• Austin Coronado, Glendora: Rushed for 113 yards in loss to Murrieta Mesa.
• Jesse Leon, Chatsworth: Rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown against South Gate.
• Victor Mendez, Panorama: Rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.
• Josiah Rucker, Pasadena: Rushed for 97 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in a win over Gahr, giving the Bulldogs their first title since 1933.
PASSING
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in loss to King/Drew.
• Keenan Jackson, King/Drew: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Palisades.
• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Bonaventure.
• Jace Weiss, Silverado: Passed for four touchdowns in win over St. Anthony.
RECEIVING
• Drew Cofield, Newbury Park: Caught two touchdown passes and forced a decisive fumble on defense against Murrieta Valley.
• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns against St. Bonaventure.
DEFENSE
• Nick Lavizzo, Oxnard Pacifica: Recorded 17 tackles against St. Bonaventure.
• Daniel Ritchie, Murrieta Mesa: Had an interception, rushed for two touchdowns against Glendora.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Jacob Velazquez, Chatsworth: Made a game-winning 32-yard field goal with no time left to beat South Gate.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.