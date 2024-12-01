High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park High passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game victory over Murrieta Valley on Saturday.

A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Saturday.

RUSHING

• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Newbury Park.

• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in win over Palisades.

• Eric Myers, South Gate: The sophomore rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Chatsworth.

• Austin Coronado, Glendora: Rushed for 113 yards in loss to Murrieta Mesa.

• Jesse Leon, Chatsworth: Rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown against South Gate.

• Victor Mendez, Panorama: Rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

• Josiah Rucker, Pasadena: Rushed for 97 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in a win over Gahr, giving the Bulldogs their first title since 1933.

PASSING

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in loss to King/Drew.

• Keenan Jackson, King/Drew: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Palisades.

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Bonaventure.

• Jace Weiss, Silverado: Passed for four touchdowns in win over St. Anthony.

RECEIVING

What a touch pass. Brady Smigiel to Drew Cofield. 66 yards. Touchdown. Newbury Park 24, Murrieta Valley 21. Who’s better than Smigiel? pic.twitter.com/qfOYmZHV0o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 1, 2024

• Drew Cofield, Newbury Park: Caught two touchdown passes and forced a decisive fumble on defense against Murrieta Valley.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns against St. Bonaventure.

DEFENSE

• Nick Lavizzo, Oxnard Pacifica: Recorded 17 tackles against St. Bonaventure.

• Daniel Ritchie, Murrieta Mesa: Had an interception, rushed for two touchdowns against Glendora.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Jacob Velazquez, Chatsworth: Made a game-winning 32-yard field goal with no time left to beat South Gate.

