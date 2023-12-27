Brandon Benjamin becomes another contributor for 11-1 Mater Dei

Brandon Benjamin, a transfer from Anaheim Canyon, made his season debut for Mater Dei, scoring 16 points in a 95-65 win over San Diego Hoover.

Mater Dei’s bus was two hours late picking up the basketball team from campus for its two-hour drive to Rancho Mirage on Wednesday. Players had to dress on the run and hustle onto the court as soon as they arrived. No one was more eager to play than 6-foot-5 junior Brandon Benjamin, a transfer from Anaheim Canyon who finally was eligible after missing the Monarchs’ first 11 games.

Asked if he was a little nervous, Benjamin said, “My dad always says nervousness is excitement.”

Coach Gary McKnight gave Benjamin the chance to start, and he responded with 16 points and eight rebounds during the Monarchs’ 95-65 tournament win over San Diego Hoover. Suddenly, Mater Dei (11-1) is looking seven deep with experienced, talented and intelligent players ready to do battle against JSerra (13-0) and St. John Bosco (11-1) when Trinity League play begins next week.

Mater Dei team work. 27-16 lead over San Diego Hoover. pic.twitter.com/YAxOZHOqDo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 27, 2023

It’s going to take a little time for Benjamin to reach a comfort level with his new teammates even though he has been practicing with them, but he should pull it off soon, giving the Monarchs another player who contributes in many ways. He averaged 24.5 points as a sophomore at Canyon.

“He finishes,” McKnight said.

First basket as a Monarch. Brandon Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/dgHnfGxZa2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 27, 2023

Mater Dei also received five threes and 20 points from Owen Verna, 14 points from Blake Davidson, 13 points from Brannon Martinsen and 12 points from Luke Barnett.

Benjamin has three more games this week at Rancho Mirage before he really will be needed for a Jan. 6 league game against St. John Bosco at Crypto.com Arena. He’ll be one of the few to have played at the arena (Canyon had a game there).

“It’s very spacious,” he said. “If you’re a good shooter, you’ll find a sweet spot.”

JSerra 72, Torrey Pines 45: Aidan Fowler scored 18 points and Ben Rabara added 16 points for 13-0 JSerra in San Diego.

Harvard-Westlake 101, Oregon Liberty 62: In Oregon, the No. 1-ranked Wolverines improved to 13-0. Nikolas Khamenia finished with 23 points.

Damien 80, Arizona Sunnyslope 75: The Spartans needed overtime to advance in the Platinum bracket of their tournament. Nate Garcia scored 22 points and Xavier Clinton 20 points.

St. John Bosco 80, Clovis North 60: Kade Bonam scored 23 points and Brandon McCoy 21 for the Braves (11-1) in an opening game of the Platinum division.

Eastvale Roosevelt 68, Branson 64: Brayden Burries clinched the win with two free throws in the final seconds while finishing with 29 points. Roosevelt will face Idaho Owyhee in the Platinum division quarterfinals. Owyhee defeated La Mirada 64-57.

Lynwood 86, Hesperia 66: Chace Holley scored 35 points for Lynwood.

Dixie 57, Etiwanda 56: Christian Harris had 22 points for Etiwanda (11-1) at Damien.

Richmond Salesian 70, Windward 66: The Wildcats led early but couldn’t hold off one of the top teams from Northern California.

Vista Murrieta 61, Arcadia 57: The Broncos improved to 15-1 at the Classic at Damien.

Brentwood 71, Rancho Verde 53: The Eagles pulled off the upset at Damien. Jordan Houegban had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Archbishop Mitty 43, Santa Margarita 38: Brayden Kyman scored 10 points in the loss at Torrey Pines.

Long Beach Poly 66, El Camino Real 44: Jovani Ruff led the Jackrabbits at St. Francis.

Westlake 59, Shalhevet 50: Austin Maziasz and Kayden Elsokary each scored 16 points for 13-3 Westlake at St. Francis. Aiden Bitran scored 24 points for Shalhevet.

Edison 70, Camarillo 61: The Chargers rallied from a 12-point, third-quarter deficit at Rancho Mirage.

Nevada Coronado 76, Mira Costa 68: The Mustangs (11-3) couldn’t hang on after leading by 10 points at Rancho Mirage. Jacob De Armas had 16 points and Eneasi Piuleini had 15 points.

Simi Valley 73, Lodi 62: Ryder Mjoen scored 28 points and Justin Rener had 27 points for Simi Valley.

LACES 69, St. Joseph Academy 39: Donovan Cornelius finished with 29 points for LACES in San Diego.

Cleveland 64, Price 58: Souljah Niles scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 90, Providence 40: Mercy Miller scored 31 points and Lino Mark 19 points for Notre Dame (12-0).

Crescenta Valley 65, Verdugo Hills 62: Vaughn Zargarian led Crescenta Valley with 18 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Valencia 31: Kawika Suter scored 15 points for Rolling Hills Prep at Damien.

AGBU 72, Patriot 49: Junior Isaiah Bennett had 21 points, 11 assists and 10 steals for AGBU.

St. Anthony 90, Nevada Douglas 52: In San Diego, Quincy Phillips scored 19 points for St. Anthony.

Maranatha 64, Sun Valley Poly 37: JD Wyatt scored 23 points for Poly.

Loyola 61, Peninsula 41: Quincy Watson led the Cubs with 13 points.

Oak Park 62, Chatsworth 54: Seshsha Henderson scored 42 points for Oak Park at Santa Barbara.

Crespi 77, Dougherty Valley 40: Peyton White had 22 points for the Celts.

