Prep baseball roundup: Mission League play opens with two ties because of darkness

Loyola High’s Augie Lopez, who has committed to USC, had three RBIs on Tuesday.

The Mission League baseball season launched on Tuesday with the usual drama that comes when with so many talented teams. And also the expected game stopped at dusk because that’s what happens when Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon play. Tom Meusborn is the coach for Sierra Canyon and his former player, Jared Halpert, is the coach for Harvard-Westlake, so there’s lots of meetings and throws to first.

Harvard-Westlake had to settle for a 4-4 tie with the Trailblazers after the game was halted going into the eighth. Bryce Rainer homered for the Wolverines. Sierra Canyon did a good job scoring two runs off ace Thomas Bridges in three innings. Freshman Sean Parrow went five innings for Sierra Canyon.

Loyola could not hold on to a 5-2 lead going into the top of the seventh and settled for a 5-5 tie with defending champion Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Augie Lopez had three RBIs for Loyola, but Notre Dame tied it in the seventh with Luke Gallegos getting a two-out hit to drive in the tying run. Levi Sperling and Brett Binkley also had RBI hits in the seventh.

Then, in the wildest Mission League opener, Chaminade defeated Crespi 10-9. Troy Miller had a home run and four RBIs while Landon Hodge had three RBIs for Crespi. Ryan Silver had two hits and three RBIs for Chaminade.

Bishop Alemany defeated St. Francis 2-1. Jacob Ortega threw 4 2/3 innings for Alemany.

Orange Lutheran 2, Cypress 1: Sophomore Gary Morse struck out eight with no walks in 4 2/3 innings to help deliver the 500th career coaching victory for Eric Borba.

Gahr 4, Hart 2: Mike Lee hit a three-run home run to power Gahr.

Valencia 5, Agoura 1: Noah Jaquez threw six innings in the Valencia win.

Calabasas 14, West Ranch 1: Nate Castellon, Matthew Witkow and Brady Leveton each had two hits for Calabasas. Brandon Huffman contributed three RBIs.

Advertisement

South Hills 2, Charter Oak 1: A run in the bottom the eighth gave South Hills the walk-off victory. Nate Malone finished with two hits.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10, Mary Star 2: Jackson Villagran finished with three hits.

La Salle 5, Gardena Serra 0: Adrian Hernandez struck out 12 with two walks in a no-hitter for 7-0 La Salle.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 15, Agoura 1: The Knights (4-0) received three hits each from Izzy Mertes and Charley Tapia.

Granada Hills 12, Culver City 0: Addison Moorman threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Granada Hills with 11 strikeouts.