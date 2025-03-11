Prep basketball roundup: Alijah Arenas gets to end high school career in Sacramento

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth scored 30 points, including this dunk, in win over Cleveland.

It was a surprise when it happened three years ago. Alijah Arenas, destined for greatness in the basketball world, enrolled at Chatsworth High as a freshman, turning down overtures from top private schools seeking to generate exposure for luring the son of a former NBA player with a high ceiling and immediate star quality.

Trusting his parents that he could learn and blossom at a neighborhood public school where nothing would come easy and double and triple teams would be the norm on the court, Arenas embraced the challenge and ignored the rumors each season that he might leave.

“Three years is crazy,” he said. “I’ve come a long ways.”

Fast forward to Tuesday night in the Southern California Division II regional championship game at Chatsworth against Bakersfield Christian. It was the final home appearance for Arenas, who reclassified to the class of 2025 and has committed to USC. His journey to grow, compete and mature before everyone’s eyes at a City Section school has succeeded beyond anyone’s imagination. He’s the all-time leading scorer in City Section history in just three seasons.

Chatsworth defeated Bakersfield 66-51 to earn a trip to Sacramento to play in the state Division II championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Golden 1 Center against Jesuit, a 65-55 winner over Destiny Christian. It will be a fitting way to end Arenas’ career.

Arenas scored 23 points but received lots of help. Aaron Krueger scored 11 points, V’Elijah Miller and Tekeio Phillips had 10 points apiece and Taj Unuakhalu added 15 rebounds and four blocks. The improvement of Arenas’ supporting cast has been key to Chatsworth’s improvement.

Now Chatsworth gets to return to Sacramento, where Arenas scored 44 points in last year’s Division IV final.

“I love the arena,” he said.

His father, Gilbert, wanted him to learn how to lead a team not surrounded by all-star players. The improvement of the Chatsworth players around Arenas this season has been startling compared to last year. The trust level has increased. Arenas knows others can score, rebound and help the team win.

Eastvale Roosevelt 79, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76: The Mustangs (34-2) earned a spot in the state Open Division championship game Saturday against 29-1 Riordan. Brayden Burries scored 37 points, Issac Williamson had 21 points and Myles Walker had 10 points and 10 assists. Tyran Stokes had 23 points and 14 rebounds and NaVorro Bowman 19 points for Notre Dame.

Sierra Canyon 74, Redondo Union 68: The Trailblazers advanced to Friday’s Division I state championship game against Stockton Lincoln. Gavin Hightower scored 25 points and Maximo Adams had 22 points. Hudson Mayes led Redondo Union with 19 points.

San Gabriel Academy 58, Maranatha 49: Mahamadou Diop gets a trip to Sacramento to play in the Division III final after scoring 16 points and getting 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

Girls

Etiwanda 67, Ontario Christian 62: Never count out the Eagles and coach Stan Delus. They will play for a third straight Open Division state championship after the upset of Southern Section Open Division champion Ontario Christian. The Eagles were 0-2 against Ontario Christian, so the third time was the charm. They will face Archbishop Mitty on Saturday.

“We executed our zone offense,” Delus said. “We had 18 assists and played really good team basketball.”

Aliyahna Morris scored 19 points and Arynn Finley had 16 points.

Sage Hill 52, Windward 41: The Lightning advanced to the state Division I final against Carondelet. Amalia Holguin scored 24 points.