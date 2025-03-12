Prep sports roundup: Taj Unuakhalu delivers for Chatsworth volleyball

Chatsworth’s Taj Unuakhalu (21) delivered seven kills in four set win over El Camino Real.

It was time for Chatsworth’s volleyball team to deploy its “secret weapon” Wednesday in a key West Valley League match against El Camino Real. The first set was tied 23-23 when 6-foot-8 Taj Unuakhalu was finally inserted into the lineup.

Teammates chanted, “Secret weapon.”

Unuakhalu has been busy starting at center for Chatsworth’s basketball team that will play in Sacramento on Saturday for the state Division II championship. He was given permission to make his season volleyball debut and immediately delivered a kill that was so powerful and stunning it energized his teammates. They went on to win the set 27-25.

The secret weapon deployed for Chatsworth. pic.twitter.com/2o5DYJkb3Q — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 12, 2025

Coach Sina Aghassy strategically used Unuakhalu, who recorded seven kills and two blocks in the four-set victory over El Camino Real, 27-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19.

“I loved what was going on,” Unuakhalu said.

He had only two volleyball practices and needed to stretch out his legs, but it was an impressive performance that lifted up his team. The Chancellors are the favorite to win the West Valley League title.

“He’s as good as advertised,” Aghassy said.

Next up is Saturday’s 4 p.m. basketball championship game at Golden 1 Center. Then Unuakhalu can focus on volleyball.

Baseball

Huntington Beach 3, Fountain Valley 2: Trent Grindlinger homered and brother Jared picked up the save for Huntington Beach.

Harvard-Westlake 11, Bishop Alemany 2: Miguel Villegas hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs for Harvard-Westlake in a Mission league game.

El Dorado 3, Cypress 2: Julian Rodriguez threw six innings and Diego Gonzalez hit a home run to lead El Dorado.

Royal 8, Moorpark 1: Peyton Visage finished with four RBIs and Caden Sramek struck out five in five innings for Royal.

Saugus 16, Canyon 4: Matthew Carta hit a home run and had five RBIs for Saugus.

Mira Costa 5, Torrance 1: Kekoa Delatori threw six shutout innings and Ace Tarango had three hits for the Mustangs.

St. John Bosco 2, Norco 0: Jack Champlin gave up one hit and struck out six in six scoreless innings for the Braves.

Corona del Mar 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2: Will Chiechi supplied the RBI single in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Stevie Jones struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings.