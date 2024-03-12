Prep baseball roundup: No. 1 Orange Lutheran wins Trinity League opener over JSerra
No. 1-ranked Orange Lutheran opened Trinity League baseball action Tuesday against defending Southern Section Division 1 champion JSerra and continued to come through with outstanding pitching to improve to 9-0 with a 4-1 victory.
Gary Morse, Ross Clark and Nolan Tillitt combined for a two-hitter. Josiah Hartshorn and Hamilton Friedberg hit home runs to hand a loss to Matthew Champion.
Santa Margarita 5, St. John Bosco 2: The Eagles handed St. John Bosco its first defeat in a Trinity League opener. Trevor Banning’s grand slam was the big blow.
Mater Dei 5, Servite 1: Owen Shannon and Jackson Campbell combined on a two-hitter for the Monarchs. Antonio Ganem had two hits.
Harvard-Westlake 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: The Wolverines continue to win in the Mission League without ace Thomas Bridges (recovering from injury). Bryce Rainer had two hits and threw two shutout innings of relief.
Chaminade 8, Loyola 1: Greg Rangel hit a grand slam to lead the Eagles.
Bishop Alemany 3, Crespi 2: Jayden Lusk broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for Alemany
St. Francis 3, Sierra Canyon 1: Brody Ruyle delivered two RBIs for the Golden Knights.
Hart 2, Villa Park 1: Ian Edwards struck out three in 2-2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Indians
El Dorado 5, Mira Costa 0: Logan Steenbergen struck out five and walked none in five scoreless innings.
Calabasas 10, Moorpark 0: Matthew Witkow contributed three hits for the Coyotes.
