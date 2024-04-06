Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball equipment in a dugout
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Baseball

Aquinas 8, Maranatha 5

Bolsa Grande 12, Garden Grove Santiago 1

California 14, Whittier 3

Campbell Hall 11, de Toledo 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 6, Edison 0

Cate 15, Bishop Diego 1

Cathedral 11, Banning 1

Coronado 9, Damien 8

Crescenta Valley 9, Arroyo Grande 2

Crespi 5, La Costa Canyon 4

El Camino Real 10, Chatsworth 5

Elsinore 7, JW North 0

Fulton 12, Northridge Academy 11

Gardena 5, Roybal 4

Grace Brethren 12, Dunn 3

Hesperia 15, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7

Hollywood 12, Contreras 0

Huntington Beach 4, Etiwanda 3

JSerra 10, San Dimas 1

LACES 11, Fairfax 1

LA Hamilton 6, Palisades 5

Lakeside 18, Rancho Christian 2

LA Marshall 5, Franklin 3

La Mirada 6, Oaks Christian 5

Legacy 3, LA Roosevelt 1

Los Angeles 11, Santee 1

Marina 7, Anaheim Canyon 6

Mater Dei 5, Corona 3

Monroe 4, Chavez 0

Orange Vista 12, Vista del Lago 1

Pasadena Poly 13, Hoover 3

Rio Mesa 7, Santa Paula 6

Royal 7, Oak Park 0

Sage Hill 4, Cerritos 1

Santa Barbara 5, Saugus 0

Santa Monica 7, Carson 3

Santa Margarita 14, Granada Hills 2

Servite 8, Cypress 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, El Dorado 0

Simi Valley 8, Moorpark 1

South Hills 14, Ganesha 0

St. Bonaventure 10, Buena 5

St. Monica Academy 1, Valley Torah 0

Valencia 4, Birmingham 2

Venice 15, Westchester 8

Softball

Bell 15, Huntington Park 6

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 14, Glenn 0

Colton 17, Woodcrest Christian 6

Dymally 23, Hawkins 9

Eagle Rock 2, LA Marshall 1

El Camino Real 23, Chatsworth 0

Fremont 21, Dorsey 1

Garden Grove Santiago 12, Loara 2

Granada Hills Kennedy 17, Van Nuys 1

Garfield 8, LA Roosevelt 3

Jefferson 14, Manual Arts 1

Katella 8, Anaheim 6

La Sierra 13, Fontana 2

LA University 16, Westchester 1

Lennox Academy 10, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 9

Mojave 9, Trona 2

Montebello 4, Rosemead 3

Rio Hondo Prep 7, Pasadena Poly 4

San Fernando 16, Reseda 0

San Pedro 3, Carson 2

Santa Barbara 11, Bishop Diego 1

Schurr 9, Legacy 4

Sotomayor 16, Elizabeth 3

South Gate 25, South East 4

Sunny Hills 12, La Habra 1

Temescal Canyon 8, Valley View 6

Washington Prep 32, University Pathways 2

Wilmington Banning 21, Gardena 0

