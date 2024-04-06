Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Aquinas 8, Maranatha 5
Bolsa Grande 12, Garden Grove Santiago 1
California 14, Whittier 3
Campbell Hall 11, de Toledo 1
Capistrano Valley Christian 6, Edison 0
Cate 15, Bishop Diego 1
Cathedral 11, Banning 1
Coronado 9, Damien 8
Crescenta Valley 9, Arroyo Grande 2
Crespi 5, La Costa Canyon 4
El Camino Real 10, Chatsworth 5
Elsinore 7, JW North 0
Fulton 12, Northridge Academy 11
Gardena 5, Roybal 4
Grace Brethren 12, Dunn 3
Hesperia 15, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7
Hollywood 12, Contreras 0
Huntington Beach 4, Etiwanda 3
JSerra 10, San Dimas 1
LACES 11, Fairfax 1
LA Hamilton 6, Palisades 5
Lakeside 18, Rancho Christian 2
LA Marshall 5, Franklin 3
La Mirada 6, Oaks Christian 5
Legacy 3, LA Roosevelt 1
Los Angeles 11, Santee 1
Marina 7, Anaheim Canyon 6
Mater Dei 5, Corona 3
Monroe 4, Chavez 0
Orange Vista 12, Vista del Lago 1
Pasadena Poly 13, Hoover 3
Rio Mesa 7, Santa Paula 6
Royal 7, Oak Park 0
Sage Hill 4, Cerritos 1
Santa Barbara 5, Saugus 0
Santa Monica 7, Carson 3
Santa Margarita 14, Granada Hills 2
Servite 8, Cypress 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, El Dorado 0
Simi Valley 8, Moorpark 1
South Hills 14, Ganesha 0
St. Bonaventure 10, Buena 5
St. Monica Academy 1, Valley Torah 0
Valencia 4, Birmingham 2
Venice 15, Westchester 8
Softball
Bell 15, Huntington Park 6
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 14, Glenn 0
Colton 17, Woodcrest Christian 6
Dymally 23, Hawkins 9
Eagle Rock 2, LA Marshall 1
El Camino Real 23, Chatsworth 0
Fremont 21, Dorsey 1
Garden Grove Santiago 12, Loara 2
Granada Hills Kennedy 17, Van Nuys 1
Garfield 8, LA Roosevelt 3
Jefferson 14, Manual Arts 1
Katella 8, Anaheim 6
La Sierra 13, Fontana 2
LA University 16, Westchester 1
Lennox Academy 10, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 9
Mojave 9, Trona 2
Montebello 4, Rosemead 3
Rio Hondo Prep 7, Pasadena Poly 4
San Fernando 16, Reseda 0
San Pedro 3, Carson 2
Santa Barbara 11, Bishop Diego 1
Schurr 9, Legacy 4
Sotomayor 16, Elizabeth 3
South Gate 25, South East 4
Sunny Hills 12, La Habra 1
Temescal Canyon 8, Valley View 6
Washington Prep 32, University Pathways 2
Wilmington Banning 21, Gardena 0
