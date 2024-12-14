Prep basketball roundup: Christian Collins is MVP of St. John Bosco tournament

Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco dunks during a win over Damien in the championship game of the St. John Bosco tournament.

No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco improved to 9-0 and finished the week 4-0 without injured Brandon McCoy to win its own tournament championship Saturday in a 46-37 victory over Damien.

Christian Collins finished with 12 points and was named the most valuable player of the tournament. Chris Komin had 15 points. Damien played well this week even though center Nate Garcia is injured. Eli Garner scored 13 points for Damien.

Christian Collins MVP of St. John Bosco tournament. pic.twitter.com/hRYk5C6r8F — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2024

Anaheim Canyon 69, Pacifica Christian 62: The Comanches won the North Orange County championship behind tournament MVP Brandon Benjamin, who finished with 26 points. All-tournament selection Staf Yilmazturk had 21 points.

JSerra 64, Brentwood 53: The Lions (10-2) won the Beverly Hills tournament championship with their 10th consecutive win. BJ Ray-Davis had 24 points. Shane Frazier had 18 points for Brentwood.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 89, El Camino Real 35: Tyran Stokes had 20 points for the 9-0 Knights. Zachary White added 18 points.

Provo (Utah) Timpview 61, Harvard-Westlake 49: The Wolverines’ trip to Utah ended in their first loss of the season.

Loyola 78, Sun Valley Poly 56: Quincy Watson scored 30 points for Loyola. JD Wyatt had 31 points for Poly.

Rancho Cucamonga 83, Long Beach Poly 82: McKel Shedrick and Aaron Glass each scored 25 points for 10-4 Rancho Cucamonga.

Oaks Christian 46, Corona del Mar 44: Isayah Garcia had 13 points to help the Lions hand Corona del Mar its first defeat.

De La Salle 61, Santa Margarita 57: The Eagles suffered their first defeat on the road. David Balogun led De La Salle with 29 points.

La Mirada 61, Fairmont Prep 58: MJ Smith scored 25 points and made all-tournament for La Mirada.

Westchester 62, North Torrance 38: The Comets prevailed against a team in which former coach Ed Azzam is an assistant coach.

Mater Dei 79, Capistrano Valley Christian 44: The Monarchs won the San Juan Hills tournament championship. Demarcus Henry had 18 points.

Glendora 67, Bishop Amat 56: Colton Grey scored 32 points in the championship game of the Glendora tournament.

Servite 58, Newport Harbor 48: Bryson Allen led Servite with 25 points and was named tournament MVP of the Western Showcase.

Phoenix Brophy Prep 63, St. Bernard 54: Brandon Granger had 19 points for St. Bernard.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 66, Bishop Gorman 43: Jerzy Robinson had 31 points and 17 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

Brentwood 59, Esperanza 54: The Eagles (6-1) received 16 points from Lev Feiman and 15 points from Payton Sugar.