High school softball coaches will be allowed to use electronic devices to communicate with catchers

Catchers who play high school softball are about to join catchers who play high school baseball in wearing a listening device in the ear to receive instruction from their coach.

The softball rules committee for the National Federation of State High School Assns. has approved a new rule allowing coaches to use one-way electronic device for communication with the catcher starting in the 2025 season. A similar rule allowed use of the communication devices this past season in high school baseball.

Coaches are prohibited from using the device “to communicate with any other team member while on defense or any team member while on offense” and the coach cannot use the device “outside the dugout/bench area.”

