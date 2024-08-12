Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2024
By Los Angeles Times staff
Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2024 season.
Read more
The Palos Verdes High sophomore led the football team to a 10-1 record last season when he passed for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions.
Aug. 12, 2024
Karson Cox’s unselfishness and willingness to help others sets him apart. “He’ll get more excited if a kid scores their first touchdown,” his coach said.
Loyola High’s Jacob Kreinbring might be a kicker and punter, but he puts in the work with the same effort and passion as a position player.
July 23, 2024