JSerra standout Jake Flores has toed the line since he was 9

Fifth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Jake Flores, JSerra offensive lineman.

To understand the love of football and the maturity exhibited by 6-foot-6, 270-pound senior Jake Flores of JSerra High, you have to realize a stunning truth about someone who has been playing the game since he was in fourth grade.

“I have never scored a touchdown in my life,” he said.

Never?

Incredibly, it’s true. He was made a lineman as a 9-year-old and is still a lineman at 17. Flores insists his motivation and excitement come from helping others score touchdowns.

“Holding the guy allows time for my brothers to go down and score,” he said.

It’s no wonder playing right offensive tackle has given Flores satisfaction and joy even if he’s in anonymity much of the game. He truly understands his role as a blocker is to help others win the game.

“Offensive linemen are among the most intelligent people on a football field, and he’s among the upper echelon,” JSerra coach Victor Santa Cruz said. ”He stands above the crowd. Jake always commands respect because he’s giving respect, but his work ethic is amazing.”

Back at the crib this weekend! ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/Q8VnxwbwWV — Jake Flores (@JakeFlores2025) July 26, 2024

With his father in the shipping business, Flores grew up in Hong Kong and Singapore until moving to Virginia, then Mission Viejo in the fifth grade. He went out for football in Virginia because “that was the thing to do in our town.”

He played multiple sports and was known as “Stick” because he was tall and skinny. He first dunked a basketball when he was in sixth grade. He enrolled at JSerra as a 6-4, 230-pound 14-year-old and immediately practiced with 18-year-old varsity linemen in the summer because the line lacked depth. It gave him confidence for the freshman games on Thursdays and led to him making his first varsity appearance in the playoffs against Sierra Canyon.

Blocking involves technique, but Flores said mental toughness might be even more important.

“You have to put in your mind you will dominate, that you’re the meanest guy on the field, and you have to take these guys and dump them down the field and make them pay for lining up in front of you,” he said.

Every year, while dedicating himself to the weight room, he has grown bigger and stronger.

“I definitely fell in love with the weight room,” he said. “Strength helps with confidence. When you’re out there, you know you can take these guys on and take them down field. You know in your mind you can do it like second nature.”

Flores has committed to Washington, which is more validation of his abilities as a blocker.

“He’s got an extremely bright future because of who he is as a person,” Santa Cruz said. “He’s a determined, focused young man.”

🚨BREAKING: Commitment Alert 🚨



2025 3 ⭐️ OL Jake Flores



6’6” 275lbs out of J Serra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Carried 22 offers from the likes of, Mich., Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tenn, USC. Big time get for the OL. Very Atheltic for his frame.



++Anchor… https://t.co/7odghBgs5r pic.twitter.com/V8ansXKktG — Dub'd Up  (@dubduphuskies) February 4, 2024

There’s a blue-collar work ethic about him, and it comes from his parents. His mother works as a special education teacher at Trabuco Hills and his dad is still in the shipping business. He and his younger sister, a freshman volleyball player at Trabuco Hills, appreciate the lessons being taught.

“It teaches us to work without looking at the clock almost,” he said. “That’s the stuff we have to get done and after that, we can do whatever. It’s taught us selflessness because they’ve sacrificed so much throughout the years. It’s become second nature to do it for my friends. We’ve got guys coming from everywhere, from Oceanside, Long Beach, Watts. They know my house is always open. We’ll have food on the plate for them.”

Flores said playing in the Trinity League and getting games against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco has helped prepare him for the future.

“It’s almost like you know you’re playing the top guys in the nation,” he said. “You bring your hardest every play and you know they will, too. At the end of the day, you know its preparing yourself for the next level. You get to measure yourself to see where you stand out compared to the top ones.”

And Flores has become one of those top linemen that opponents will need to measure themselves against. Just don’t expect him to brag about it.

“I like playing them,” he said. “They always have some extra stuff to say. It’s nice to punch them in the mouth.”

Saturday: Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra defensive lineman

Offensive linemen to watch

Jake Flores; JSerra; 6-6; 270; Sr.; Washington commit is top blocker in the Trinity League

Drew Hill; Corona Centennial; 6-4; 285; Sr.; Southern Methodist commit is physical and versatile

Kodi Greene; Mater Dei; 6-6; 285; Jr.; A physical specimen who executes

Drew Nichols; Murrieta Valley; 6-5; 270; Sr.; Michigan State commit is Bear Bachmeier’s protector

Matt Perdue; St. John Bosco; 6-2; 285; Sr.; Center with 4.3 GPA is key member of top offensive line

Maki Stewart; Long Beach Millikan; 6-6; 290; Sr.; Arizona State commit has size to dominate

Sione Tohi; Mater Dei; 6-3; 350; Sr.; Arizona commit is returning All-Trinity League honoree

Malik White; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-5; 310; Jr.; Has size to develop into a top blocker

Sam Utu; Orange Lutheran; 6-5; 310; Jr.; Headed for big-time status

Arion Williams; Orange Lutheran; 6-3; 275; Sr.; Versatile returning All-Trinity League pick