Loyola High’s Jacob Kreinbring has mentality of more than a kicker

Ninth and final in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola kicker/punter.

Jacob Kreinbring remembers the moment a kicking career was born.

He was in eighth grade. His Pasadena youth football team decided he wasn’t good enough to play receiver.

“They have an orange tee and they say, ‘Kick the ball.’ I kicked it high enough and it’s grown into a passion. I had not kicked a single ball before that,” he said.

The rubber ball went far enough and high enough for Kreinbring to launch a kicking journey that has led him to Loyola High, where the 16-year-old junior is ready to join the long and illustrious group of outstanding kickers and punters in Cubs lore.

In the 1980s, there were the Stonehouse brothers, Paul and John, who became All-CIF punters and went on to Stanford and USC, respectively. In the 1990s, there was All-CIF kickers Mark McDonald and Mike MacGillivray. Thomas Weber was All-CIF in 2004 and won the Lou Gronza Award as the nation’s top kicker at Arizona State.

Had a great time this weekend at the west coast elite prospect camp this weekend! Charted balls 65+ on Kickoff and won field goal! Here are clips from the weekend! @drewcasani @LoyolaFB pic.twitter.com/bPT5Lr09xK — Jacob Kreinbring (@JacobKrein_) June 4, 2024

Conrad Ukropina was an All-CIF kicker and punter and went on to Stanford after graduating in 2012. More recently, Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked for UCLA. Stefan and Collin Flintoft were punters for UCLA.

“Historically, it’s an awesome school,” Kreinbring said.

Kreinbring already has shown he can handle the pressure of kicking. When he was a freshman at South Pasadena, he produced two game-winning kicks — one field goal, the other an extra point. He transferred to Loyola last season and played primarily on the junior varsity team.

He’s 6 feet, 195 pounds and lifts weights with other players.

“As I like to say, ‘I was born an athlete and made to be a kicker,’” he said.

His father used to get on him for shying away from being a real football player. He apparently doesn’t understand kickers need to be protected.

“My dad will chew my ear off if I ever try to act like a kicker and back off,” he said. “He wants me to make a tackle. One time in eighth grade, we were playing Inglewood and there was a punt. My cover team didn’t get the player. There’s a talented guy a year older, ‘How am I supposed to get this guy?’ I remember my dad and I talking about it, ‘You have to toughen up.’”

So Kreinbring tries to be involved in all aspects of the football team, but his role remains focused on kicking and punting, trying to rely on flexibility, agility, strength and technique to be accurate and effective.

“Jacob is a very talented kicker with an elite leg,” coach Drew Casani said. “One of those guys you can hear the boom of the ball coming off his foot. More impressive is his work ethic and commitment to improving his skills every day. He has a rare attention to details.”

Kreinbring understands his role and wants to be successful.

“I’m just going to do what I can do with my opportunities,” he said. “I’m a specialist.”

Kickers/punters to watch

Andrew Ayon, Lincoln, 5-9, 160, Jr.: Averaged 39 yards a punt last season

Mauricio Aguilar, Norco, 6-2, 210, Jr.: Had a 46-yard field goal last fall

Crew Allen, Temecula Valley, 5-11, 165, Sr.: Solid punting, kicking

Dylan Freebury, Palos Verdes, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Made major strides in offseason

Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola, 6-0, 195, Jr.: All signs point toward standout season

Noah LaBerge, Oaks Christian, 6-0, 165, Sr.: Made all seven field-goal tries as a junior

Kyler Peters, Oak Hills, 6-1, 180, Sr.: Has been booming field goals for three years

CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 180, Jr.: Washington commit ready to make impact

William Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-4, 175, Sr.: Accurate, dependable kicker

Ashton Zamani, Sierra Canyon, 5-11, 170, Sr.: Made seven of nine field goals as a junior