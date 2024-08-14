Newbury Park’s Shane Rosenthal looks for repeat performance, and more

Third in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park wide receiver.

To understand the staggering, extraordinary football season accomplished by Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park High last season, just listen to what his coach, Joe Smigiel, concluded.

“It’s the best season in California history,” he said.

Rosenthal caught 122 passes for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns. He intercepted 12 passes and had 54 tackles. He had 12 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Moorpark. He had 14 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Foothill. And he had 17 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns against Santa Maria St. Joseph.

So what’s possible for his senior year this fall?

Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park makes a catch during a summer seven-on-seven competition. (Craig Weston)

“I expect excellence and that’s what you get,” Smigiel said. “You don’t get excuses or talks, just a smile on his face.”

Once a three-sport athlete, the 6-foot, 180-pound Rosenthal has no intention of letting high expectations derail his aspirations. He spent the spring and summer trying to get faster, stronger and better to equal or surpass what he did in 2023.

Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park has worked hard in the off season to not rest on his 2023 laurels, which were pretty amazing — 122 catches, 21 touchdowns, 12 interceptions. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

“Every offseason, there’s so much to improve on,” he said. “There’s so many ways to get better. For this season, I’m really not focused on stats at all. I really want to have the best season we can have as a team and make it back to the CIF championship game and this time win. I’m not focused on topping last year. That would be amazing.”

Teaming with talented quarterback Brady Smigiel, Rosenthal and Newbury Park lost in the Southern Section Division 5 final. Rosenthal has been playing with Smigiel for years in multiple sports. The two have an uncanny ability to anticipate what the other might do.

Junior season highlights:

https://t.co/O0yAdGiiCj



122 Receptions

1,947 Receiving Yards

21 Receiving Touchdowns

12 Interceptions

2 Touchdowns

1 KR Touchdown



Blessed to be apart of an amazing playoff run! @joe_smigiel @K12Elite @NPPanthersONE pic.twitter.com/9ZpgsU6h9g — Shane Rosenthal (@ShaneRosentha11) November 29, 2023

Call it chemistry, call it instinct, or maybe practice makes perfect. They are a passing and receiving duo that’s difficult to stop.

“He’s the smartest player I’ve played with,” Smigiel said.

Said Rosenthal: “We’ve been playing together since we were so little. Growing up, he was miles ahead of everyone we were playing. He’s always been a great quarterback. We’d throw ball 40 yards down field and nobody else could throw the ball that far. Our chemistry is off the charts. He knows where I’ll be every play. I know where he’ll throw the ball. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”

Shane Rosenthal. Newbury Park. 12 interceptions. pic.twitter.com/CDn0NNCRd7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2023

Having glue-like hands and an ability to get open in the secondary makes Rosenthal invaluable as a receiver.

Slowly but surely, college recruiters are starting to pay attention to Rosenthal. When you keep producing against any and all opponents, it verifies what the statistics say — that he’s a versatile athlete capable of making plays in a variety of ways.

Newbury Park sophomore QB Dawson Armstrong to Shane Rosenthal last night at Saugus tourney. pic.twitter.com/YTrcEgNF0T — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2024

It will be interesting to see how opponents deal with Rosenthal this season, knowing that Newbury Park has numerous offensive weapons at Smigiel’s disposal.

Rosenthal will be at peace whether he equals last season’s totals or not. He’s focused on improvement.

“I’m getting more explosive,” he said. “My speed, my route running, my hands — all that stuff is getting better. My yards after catches is going to be way better.”

Get ready for a weekly show at Newbury Park, with Rosenthal ready to play a leading role.

