Newbury Park’s Shane Rosenthal looks for repeat performance, and more
Third in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park wide receiver.
To understand the staggering, extraordinary football season accomplished by Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park High last season, just listen to what his coach, Joe Smigiel, concluded.
“It’s the best season in California history,” he said.
Rosenthal caught 122 passes for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns. He intercepted 12 passes and had 54 tackles. He had 12 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Moorpark. He had 14 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Foothill. And he had 17 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns against Santa Maria St. Joseph.
So what’s possible for his senior year this fall?
“I expect excellence and that’s what you get,” Smigiel said. “You don’t get excuses or talks, just a smile on his face.”
Once a three-sport athlete, the 6-foot, 180-pound Rosenthal has no intention of letting high expectations derail his aspirations. He spent the spring and summer trying to get faster, stronger and better to equal or surpass what he did in 2023.
“Every offseason, there’s so much to improve on,” he said. “There’s so many ways to get better. For this season, I’m really not focused on stats at all. I really want to have the best season we can have as a team and make it back to the CIF championship game and this time win. I’m not focused on topping last year. That would be amazing.”
Teaming with talented quarterback Brady Smigiel, Rosenthal and Newbury Park lost in the Southern Section Division 5 final. Rosenthal has been playing with Smigiel for years in multiple sports. The two have an uncanny ability to anticipate what the other might do.
Call it chemistry, call it instinct, or maybe practice makes perfect. They are a passing and receiving duo that’s difficult to stop.
“He’s the smartest player I’ve played with,” Smigiel said.
Said Rosenthal: “We’ve been playing together since we were so little. Growing up, he was miles ahead of everyone we were playing. He’s always been a great quarterback. We’d throw ball 40 yards down field and nobody else could throw the ball that far. Our chemistry is off the charts. He knows where I’ll be every play. I know where he’ll throw the ball. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”
Having glue-like hands and an ability to get open in the secondary makes Rosenthal invaluable as a receiver.
Slowly but surely, college recruiters are starting to pay attention to Rosenthal. When you keep producing against any and all opponents, it verifies what the statistics say — that he’s a versatile athlete capable of making plays in a variety of ways.
It will be interesting to see how opponents deal with Rosenthal this season, knowing that Newbury Park has numerous offensive weapons at Smigiel’s disposal.
Rosenthal will be at peace whether he equals last season’s totals or not. He’s focused on improvement.
“I’m getting more explosive,” he said. “My speed, my route running, my hands — all that stuff is getting better. My yards after catches is going to be way better.”
Get ready for a weekly show at Newbury Park, with Rosenthal ready to play a leading role.
Here is the Los Angeles Times' nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2024 season.
Receivers to watch
Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Big-time college prospect
Jace Brown, Warren, 6-4, 200, Sr.: UCLA commit has made huge jump in development
Cory Butler, Corona Centennial, 5-8, 170, Sr.: Arizona State commit is a big-play option
Demare Dezeurn, Bishop Alemany, 5-11,170, So.: Time of 10.36 in the 100 meters makes him unique
Chaz Gilbreath, Mayfair, 6-0, 180, Jr.: Had 84 receptions for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns
Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Oklahoma commit had 18 TD catches last two seasons
Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, 6-5, 205, Jr.: Transfer from Ohio arrives highly regarded
Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, 5-10, 170, Jr.: Reigning Trinity League MVP had 81 receptions
Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Made 21 touchdown catches as a junior
Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, 5-11, 175, Jr.: Has 4.35 40 speed, dependable hands
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 185, Jr.: It’s time for him to become a standout
