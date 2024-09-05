Thursday’s high school football scores

More to Read

Nonleague Buena 23, Fillmore 19 West Ranch 36, Antelope Valley 14 Century 40, Azusa 14 Westminster La Quinta 41, Bassett 6 Bloomington 38, Rubidoux 11 La Canada 41, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0 Covina 45, Diamond Ranch 39 Los Amigos 33, Irvine University 14 West Covina 41, El Rancho 14 Norte Vista 36, Fontana 28 Foothill 55, Orange 35 Granite Hills 41, Hesperia 14 Estancia 21, Katella 7 La Quinta 13, Rancho Verde 6 Northwood 24, Garden Grove Pacifica 0 King 24, JW North 14 Jurupa Valley 38, Ontario 12 Palm Desert 7, Elsinore 0 Pioneer 47, Magnolia 0 Rim of the World 31, Perris 14 Hacienda Heights Wilson 36, Rowland 22 San Jacinto 19, Yorba Linda 16 San Bernardino 27, Arroyo Valley 0 Beaumont 34, Summit 0 Temecula Valley 19, Temescal Canyon 14 Tustin 42, El Dorado 10 Victor Valley 42, Twentynine Palms 0 Murrieta Mesa 28, Valencia 22 Schurr 27, Village Christian 18 Whittier 24, Rosemead 6 San Marino 23, South Torrance 22 (OT) Xavier Prep 47, Riverside Notre Dame 0

