Thursday’s high school football scores

Thursday’s scores
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Chatsworth 21, Manual Arts 12
Crenshaw 8, L.A. Hamilton 6
Huntington Park 40, Fremont 0
Jefferson 48, Torres 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Buena 23, Fillmore 19
West Ranch 36, Antelope Valley 14
Century 40, Azusa 14
Westminster La Quinta 41, Bassett 6
Bloomington 38, Rubidoux 11
La Canada 41, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Covina 45, Diamond Ranch 39
Los Amigos 33, Irvine University 14
West Covina 41, El Rancho 14
Norte Vista 36, Fontana 28
Foothill 55, Orange 35
Granite Hills 41, Hesperia 14
Estancia 21, Katella 7
La Quinta 13, Rancho Verde 6
Northwood 24, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
King 24, JW North 14
Jurupa Valley 38, Ontario 12
Palm Desert 7, Elsinore 0
Pioneer 47, Magnolia 0
Rim of the World 31, Perris 14
Hacienda Heights Wilson 36, Rowland 22
San Jacinto 19, Yorba Linda 16
San Bernardino 27, Arroyo Valley 0
Beaumont 34, Summit 0
Temecula Valley 19, Temescal Canyon 14
Tustin 42, El Dorado 10
Victor Valley 42, Twentynine Palms 0
Murrieta Mesa 28, Valencia 22
Schurr 27, Village Christian 18
Whittier 24, Rosemead 6
San Marino 23, South Torrance 22 (OT)
Xavier Prep 47, Riverside Notre Dame 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Franklin 21, San Gabriel 0
Lynwood Firebaugh 40, View Park 12
