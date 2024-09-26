Sophomore Ceasar Reyes rushed for 179 yards in Garfield’s 21-13 win over Bell

Sophomore Ceasar Reyes of Garfield rushed for 179 yards in a 21-13 win over Bell.

Needing to dig deep, Garfield High School’s football team received contributions from a group of players stepping up in the second half to rally for a 21-13 victory over Bell in an Eastern League game Thursday night at South Gate.

Sophomore Ceasar Reyes is up to 172 yards rushing for Garfield and a 14-13 lead over Bell with 4:53 left. pic.twitter.com/k5q2WLi3IZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

Sophomore running back Ceasar Reyes, continuing his rise in the City Section pecking order, rushed for 179 yards in 23 carries and broke off runs of 24, 54 and 29 yards.

Ceasar Reyes 54-yard run pic.twitter.com/wDkT83blb3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

Dominic Vasquez, a four-year starter for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0), scored on a one-yard quarterback plunge in the third quarter to wipe away a 13-7 halftime deficit. Bell (3-3, 1-1) had stopped the Bulldogs three consecutive times from the one until Vasquez finally sneaked over. Quarterback Robert Cadillo added a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The City Section’s Jerome Bettis. Erick Stubbs of Bell. pic.twitter.com/ZP9gehvgW4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

The Bulldogs’ defense did something no unit has done against Bell all season: Hold running back Erick Stubbs to under 100 yards rushing. He finished with 95 yards rushing in 27 carries and scored two touchdowns.

That’s 5-5 sophomore Alex Castro attacking a 220-pound running back low for two-yard loss for Garfield. pic.twitter.com/XQSPe07zKH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

One of Garfield’s most memorable moments was watching 5-foot-5 sophomore Alex Castro dropping Stubbs for a two-yard loss when he tackled the 220-pound senior by going low.

Garfield appears on a path to playing Roosevelt for the Eastern League title on Oct. 25 at SoFi Stadium in the East L.A. Classic that will also feature a halftime concert by the Black Eyed Peas.