Prep sports roundup: Narbonne receives top pitching effort from Evan Mora

Evan Mora of Narbonne pitched his team to an 8-2 win over defending City Section champion Bell on Thursday.

Defending City Section Open Division baseball champion Bell is trying this week to put itself in good position for a top-four seeding in the playoffs, but the Eagles were beaten by Narbonne 8-2 on Thursday in a nonleague game. Pitcher Evan Mora threw a complete-game four-hitter and Twaine Meadows finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Bell fell to 10-3 and faces another Marine League team on Saturday in Banning.

Leadoff double for Brandon Dillon, son of Narbonne coach Bill Dillon. That means dinner on him. pic.twitter.com/Ec0tqIY5gF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2025

Corona 21, King 0: The Panthers (14-0) recorded their 12th shutout in 14 games. Gavin Flores hit two home runs among four hits and had four RBIs. Anthony Murphy had a home run, four hits and four RBIs. Seth Hernandez threw three scoreless innings and had a triple and double. Corona heads next week to North Carolina to play in the National High School Baseball Invitational.

Newbury Park 5, Agoura 4: Carson Richter and Cole Munyon each had two hits for the Panthers.

Westlake 1, Calabasas 0: Blake Miller delivered a walk-off single in the eighth inning for Westlake. Luke Szymanski threw seven scoreless innings for Calabasas. Caden Atkinson matched him, striking out eight with no walks for the Warriors.

Thousand Oaks 7, Oaks Christian 3: Brett Warner had a three-run double to lead the Lancers.

La Mirada 8, Warren 3: Travis Friend and Bear Calvo hit home runs during a five-run seventh inning to power the Matadores.

Aquinas 2, Cypress 1: The Falcons (12-1) won the National Classic championship. Jayden Perez threw five scoreless innings and Gavin Egan picked up the save. Chase Davidson had a home run and Aquinas turned four double plays.

Softball

San Pedro 9, Carson 3: The Pirates handed a rare defeat to defending City champion Carson in a Marine League showdown. Rylee Gardner hit a three-run home run.

Orange Lutheran 9, Canyon View 4: Freshman Rylee Silva improved to 7-0 with 11 strikeouts in six innings. Kai Minor had a home run and three RBIs for the Lancers (12-1).