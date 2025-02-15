Prep talk: Bell wants another historic season in baseball
Bell High’s baseball team will be hard-pressed to top last season’s historic achievement winning the school’s first City Section Open Division championship at Dodger Stadium after not being in an upper division final since 1953.
The big question for 2025 is how much hunger the Eagles will have to repeat. They certainly start out the season with the most returning players, including reigning City Section player of the year Jayden Rojas, a junior pitcher and outfielder. He’s one of seven returning starters, including Luis Melendez, who was an All-City outfielder as a freshman.
Who will challenge the Eagles?
Birmingham was runner-up last season. Allen Olmos will take over the ace role and first baseman Sebastian Valdez was All-City. Two impressive freshmen will be impact players — pitcher Carlos Acuna and catcher Jordan Lindsay. And don’t forget about sophomore shortstop Julius Monroe-Truitt, who was a star of the Patriots’ outstanding junior varsity team.
Granada Hills has won four consecutive West Valley League titles but stumbled in the playoffs. The Highlanders’ standout pitcher-catcher, Alexander Schmidt, is back, but lots of young players will need to step up to help the Highlanders.
El Camino Real is loaded with quality pitchers, led by Devin Gonor and Christian Gastelum, plus top outfielder Luke Howe.
Defending Valley Mission League champion Sylmar returns All-City pitcher Alex Martinez, plus standout seniors Luis Mendoza, Mike Andrade and Alonso Pedron.
All-City pitcher Anthony Solis returns for San Pedro. Cleveland has the brother duo of Kaeden and Quinton Riepl, plus infielder Miles Garcia. Chatsworth is excited about the development of pitcher Masen Ruiz, who was All-City as a freshman, while Micah Klotz has been productive in winter ball.
The season begins on Monday with the Easton tournament.
