St. John Bosco starting quarterback Matai Fuiava moves to Hawaii
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said Monday he learned via X that starting quarterback Matai Fuiava has moved to Hawaii. Fuiava started for the team on Friday against Santa Margarita after missing the previous game because of an injury. Negro said he hasn’t heard from the family since Friday night. His father, Rob, was an assistant coach with the Braves.
With Fuiava apparently transferring to Kahuku High, according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, freshman Koa Malau’ulu will take over as the starting quarterback for the unbeaten Braves (7-0). He started two weeks ago against Orange Lutheran and rallied the team in the second half, completing 20 of 22 passes in the second half of a 28-24 victory.
St. John Bosco is set to play Servite on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.
