St. John Bosco starting quarterback Matai Fuiava moves to Hawaii

Junior quarterback Matai Fuiava of St. John Bosco drinks from a large water bottle.
Junior quarterback Matai Fuiava of St. John Bosco High has moved to Hawaii.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said Monday he learned via X that starting quarterback Matai Fuiava has moved to Hawaii. Fuiava started for the team on Friday against Santa Margarita after missing the previous game because of an injury. Negro said he hasn’t heard from the family since Friday night. His father, Rob, was an assistant coach with the Braves.

With Fuiava apparently transferring to Kahuku High, according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, freshman Koa Malau’ulu will take over as the starting quarterback for the unbeaten Braves (7-0). He started two weeks ago against Orange Lutheran and rallied the team in the second half, completing 20 of 22 passes in the second half of a 28-24 victory.

St. John Bosco is set to play Servite on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

