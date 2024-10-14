St. John Bosco starting quarterback Matai Fuiava moves to Hawaii

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said Monday he learned via X that starting quarterback Matai Fuiava has moved to Hawaii. Fuiava started for the team on Friday against Santa Margarita after missing the previous game because of an injury. Negro said he hasn’t heard from the family since Friday night. His father, Rob, was an assistant coach with the Braves.

In one of the more interesting mid-season transfers you’ll see, former Bellflower (Calif.) St John Bosco starting QB Matai Fuiava has moved to Hawai and enrolled at Kahuku, immediately eligible and could play as soon as this weekend against Campbell, No. 1 ranked team on Islands pic.twitter.com/Gyv3jesPNx — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) October 14, 2024

With Fuiava apparently transferring to Kahuku High, according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, freshman Koa Malau’ulu will take over as the starting quarterback for the unbeaten Braves (7-0). He started two weeks ago against Orange Lutheran and rallied the team in the second half, completing 20 of 22 passes in the second half of a 28-24 victory.

St. John Bosco is set to play Servite on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.