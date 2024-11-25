Prep talk: King/Drew reaches Division I championship football game with father-son duo

Jahmir Torres and coach Joe Torres have led King/Drew to the City Section Division I championship football game on Saturday.

King/Drew is in only its third year of having a football team, so you know coach Joe Torres is proud of how far his program has come earning a spot in the City Section Division I championship game against Palisades at 6 p.m. Saturday at Birmingham.

Even more satisfying is having his son, Jahmir, on the team. He transferred in from Maryland to start the season, sat out the required period and has made a huge impact. He’s averaging 13.9 yards per carry, averaging 23.7 yards per reception and keeps returning punts and kickoffs for touchdowns. He returned three punts for touchdowns against Dymally.

He has scored 19 touchdowns.

To see father and son enjoying each other’s company is one of those positive energy moments that must be applauded. …

The schedule is out for this weekend’s football championship games. Friday night has the Southern Section Division 1 final between St. John Bosco and Mater Dei at Long Beach Veterans Stadium. The City Section Open Division final between Narbonne and San Pedro will be a 6 p.m. kickoff at El Camino College. ...

Practicing on Thanksgiving is one of the best moments for high school football teams. It means your season is still going. It will happen for 28 Southern Section teams and eight City Section teams. ...

The state cross country championships are set for Saturday morning at Woodward Park in Fresno. ...

The state regional football pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon. ...

Pilibos coach Sarkis Balian and his son, Anto. (Craig Weston)

Pilibos pulled off one of the biggest basketball upsets in school history with a 69-67 win over Crespi on Saturday at Crespi. The team is 4-0. Scoring 40 points was its four-year standout, Anto Balian. His father, Sarkis, is the head coach.

