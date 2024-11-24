High school football: City and Southern Section championship game schedule

More to Read

Murrieta Mesa vs. Glendora at Citrus College

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Rio Mesa

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. Serrano at St. Pius X

Simi Valley vs. Edison at Huntington Beach

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at Veterans Stadium

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Panorama vs. Van Nuys, 11 a.m.

Narbonne vs. San Pedro at El Camino College, 6 p.m.

