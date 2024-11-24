Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section championship game schedule

Football on grass field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

Friday’s schedule

Advertisement

Open Division

Narbonne vs. San Pedro at El Camino College, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

at Birmingham High

Advertisement

Division I

Palisades vs. King/Drew, 6 p.m.

Division II

South Gate vs. Chatsworth, 2:30 p.m.

Division III

Advertisement

Panorama vs. Van Nuys, 11 a.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Friday’s schedule

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Division 1

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at Veterans Stadium

Division 3

Simi Valley vs. Edison at Huntington Beach

Division 5

Advertisement

La Serna at Palos Verdes

Division 7

Warren vs. Rio Hondo Prep, site TBA

Division 8

St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. Serrano at St. Pius X

Division 11

El Rancho at Portola

Division 12

Palmdale at Carter

Saturday’s schedule

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Advertisement

Division 2

Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley

Division 4

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Rio Mesa

Division 6

Murrieta Mesa vs. Glendora at Citrus College

Division 9

Long Beach Wilson at Highland

Division 10

Silverado at St. Anthony

Division 13

Advertisement

Gahr at Pasadena

Division 14

San Gabriel at Pioneer

8-man Division 2

Lancaster Baptist at Avalon, 3 p.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement