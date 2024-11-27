Prep talk: No. 47 Bear Bachmeier plays quarterback, not fullback, for Murrieta Valley

Bear Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley might be the only quarterback in America wearing No. 47. That’s a number usually worn by a running back, linebacker or kicker.

There’s a reason he chose that number.

“My dad always jokes around with me, ‘Once you cross that line of scrimmage, you’re a fullback,’” he said. “I think it’s testament to how hard I run the ball. It’s cool to wear No. 47.”

Murrieta Valley is 5-0 since Bachmeier returned from an injury and plays Newbury Park in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game on Saturday at Murrieta Valley. ...

Final sites were announced Monday for Southern Section football championships. The Division 4 final between St. Bonaventure and Oxnard Pacifica will be held on Saturday at Rio Mesa. The Division 7 final between Warren and Rio Honda Prep is at Arcadia. And the Division 3 final between Simi Valley and Edison is at Huntington Beach. …

The Northern California team for the CIF Open Division state championship game at Saddleback College on Dec. 14 has been pretty much decided. It will be De La Salle, which won its 32nd consecutive North Coast Section title with a 10-7 win over Pittsburg. …

Rio Hondo Prep is going for its 16th Southern Section title when playing Warren in the Division 7 final at Arcadia on Friday. It’s a big challenge since Warren started the season ranked in The Times’ top 25, then fell out when its starting quarterback and receiver left school after the first game. Since then, Warren received a top transfer quarterback. Rio Hondo Prep is a school of less than 150 students. Warren has more than 3,000. …

Ticket prices for the championship games this weekend in the Southern Section are $14 general admission and $7 for students. Ticket prices for the City Section games at El Camino College and Birmingham are $15 for general admission and $10 for students. Tickets for the regionals next week are $12 for general admission and $8 for students. Tickets for the state championships Dec. 13-14 are $17 for general admission and $10 for students. …

King/Drew senior Chinedu Onyeagoro comes into the City Section Division I final against Palisades on Saturday with 20 sacks this season and 60 for his career. He’s probably trying to make sure his younger brother, Udo, a seventh-grader, won’t be able to break any of his records when he arrives in 2026.

