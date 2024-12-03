Prep talk: Jonas Thurman is Chaminade’s leader and big-time scorer
To say that four-year varsity basketball player Jonas Thurman has had a great seven-game start for unbeaten Chaminade would be an understatement.
Last week the 6-foot-3 senior scored 48 points in a win over Calabasas, the second most in school history behind Keith Higgins’ 51 points. Thurman is averaging 25.5 points and 10 rebounds a game. He also made a winning shot earlier this season to beat Shalhevet in overtime.
What coach Bryan Cantwell most appreciates about Thurman is his unselfishness. “He kept saying to his teammates, ‘Be ready to shoot. I’m going to get you the ball,’” he said. “He was being a team player.”...
Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth is averaging 26.3 points in four games for the 4-0 Chancellors. ....
The All-Southern Section water polo teams were released on Monday. The Open Division player of the year was Kai Kaneko and Lucca Van Der Woude from Newport Harbor. Here’s the complete list.
