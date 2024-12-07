Prep basketball roundup: Future Harvard teammates put on a show

Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco came through with a top offensive perfomance against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Saturday night.

How many times in West Coast high school basketball have two players committed to Harvard faced off?

It happened on Saturday night in Bellflower, where Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco and Douglas Langford Jr. of St. Pius X-St. Matthias put on quite a show, which should make their future coach at Harvard, Tommy Amaker, quite pleased.

Harrington, taking charge of an offense that was missing the injured Brandon McCoy, scored 41 points to help the No. 1 Braves (6-0) withstand a strong challenge to win 85-77. Langford contributed 22 points for the Warriors (5-2).

There were other strong individual performances. Jaden Erami of St. Pius X-St. Matthias had 23 points. Chris Komin of St. John Bosco finished with 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the Braves were finally able to pull away. Christian Collins added 14 points.

Inglewood 93, Bakersfield 77: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 50 points for Inglewood.

Crespi 66, Rolling Hills Prep 52: Peyton White and Carter Barnes each scored 19 points for Crespi.

Harvard-Westlake 74, Idaho Owyhee 51: The Wolverines (7-0) turned it on in the second half after leading by three at halftime. Nikolas Khamenia had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Joe Sterling scored 18 points.

Eastvale Roosevelt 70, Riverside Poly 56: Brayden Burries finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Issac Williamson added 16 points for 5-1 Roosevelt.

Long Beach Poly 74, Bishop Montgomery 55: Jovani Ruff scored 31 points for the Jackrabbits.

Oxnard 78, Atascadero 50: David Giron made eight threes and finished with 26 points for 3-2 Oxnard.

DePaul Prep 57, Mater Dei 50: Luke Barnett had 14 points for 3-2 Mater Dei.

Windward 51, Ariz. Highland 40: Jeremiah Hampton scored 15 points, Louis Bond 13 and JJ Harris 11 for Windward.

Moorpark 73, Oaks Christian 68: Freshman Logan Stotts and sophomore Levi Oaks each had 20 points for Moorpark. Isayah Garcia led Oaks Christian with 19 points.

JSerra 65, La Costa Canyon 38: BJ Davis-Ray finished with 20 points for JSerra.

Loyola 83, Marina 65: The Cubs (9-0) won the El Rancho tournament championship. Mattai Carter scored 18 points. Quincy Watson was chosen tournament MVP.

Crescenta Valley 70, Marshall 55: Vaughn Zargarian scored 34 points and Mike Sahagian had 20 in the championship game of the North East Valley tournament.

Brentwood 75, Las Vegas Democracy Prep 58: Shane Frazier scored 20 points for the Eagles.

Redondo Union 85, Corona Centennial 44: Brayden Miner had 17 points for Redondo Union.

Etiwanda 60, Rancho Cucamonga 58: Aaron Glass had 25 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Campbell Hall 89, El Camino Real 57: Isaiah Johnson had 24 points for Campbell Hall.

Girls basketball

Hart 65, Palisades 53: Andrea Aina had 31 points and Morgan Mack finished with 28 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for Hart.

Windward 69, St. Anthony 52: Laila Hughes led St. Anthony with 24 points. Olivia Lagao had 19 points for Windward.

Ontario Christian 66, Mater Dei 58: With wins over Eitwanda and Mater Dei, the Knights (9-0) have established themselves as the team to beat in Southern California. This was the championship game of the Troy Classic. Freshman Tatianna Griffin scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures. Kaleena Smith had 15 points.